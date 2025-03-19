The Olivet Baptist High School National Old Students Association has announced a 3-day programme of activities to celebrate the School’s 80th Anniversary from April 10th to 13th.

Highlight of the unveiled calendar of activities is a Fundraising Gala Nite to galvanise alumni home and abroad towards renewed structural and infrastructural uplift of the School.

Wale Okediran, President of the National Old Students Association, and Olusegun Ahmadu, Chairman of the 80th Anniversary Central Planning Committee, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, noted that the activities designed for the celebration have been carefully put together in line with the Association’s mission to serve as a reconnection point for former students of Olivet Baptist High School as well as drive educational and infrastructural projects to ensure that current students have the best possible standard of learning.

The statement further stated that apart from the Fundraising, X (Twitter) space conversation to reunite alumni of all Year Sets would be organised in addition to a digital promotion of a comprehensive documentary that captures the School’s evolution as well as the various generations of Olivetians.

The objective, it noted, is to foster greater bonding among the alumni and rally them to unite in demonstrating loyalty, commitment and passion for the well-being and progress of the School.

“For 80 remarkable years, Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo has stood as a beacon of learning, growth, and community transformation, shaping generations of thinkers, leaders, and dreamers. As we celebrate its historic 80th anniversary milestone, there is a great need not just for celebrating its ubiquitous legacy but, more importantly, addressing its pressing areas of need through an impactful spirit of giving back.

“This 80th Anniversary celebration is therefore designed to honour the rich history of the School and showcase its enduring impact to the whole world,” the statement explained.

