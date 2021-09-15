Oke-Ogun Poly ASUP instructs members to embark on 3-day warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki (TOPS) chapter has instructed its members to embark on a three-day warning strike from Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

This decision was taken at an emergency congress of the union held on Tuesday, to deliberate on ASUP’s demands bordering on the smooth running of the Oyo state-owned institution.

According to a communique issued at the end of the congress and signed by George A. Olaleye and Lawrence O. Ajiboye, the Union’s chairman and general secretary respectively, the three-day warning strike will be between Wednesday and Friday this week.

“At the emergency congress held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the union after an extensive deliberation on her demands, which Management and Governing Council have failed to address is embarking on a three-day warning strike from Wednesday, September 15, 2021,” the statement stated.

“Our demands in our correspondences to management and council are as follow accreditation (full accreditation and reaccreditation); infrastructural decay; appointment of Deputy Rector; allowances (prerequisite, honorarium, and imprest); balance of 2019/2020 first semester of EPP allowance and payment of the second semester; 2020 promotion exercise (non-payment of arrears) and 2021 promotion exercise.”

With this development, academic activities will be paralysed at the institution for the remaining days of this week.

This is coming few weeks to the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic session first semester examinations, expected to be held in October.