OAU VC: Aggrieved candidate kicks against Bamire’s selection process, Oyetola appeals for calm

Rufus Adedoyin, one of the contestants for vice-chancellorship of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife has demanded the probe of the process that led to pronouncing Adebayo Bamire as the substantive vice-chancellor.

Adedoyin was one of the 16 shortlisted candidates for the position of the 12th substantive vice-chancellor of OAU in which Bamire finally emerge the VC elect after defeating others in the selection contest.

In his petition letter titled, ‘Re: 2022 selection of vice-chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Adedoyin argued that he was far ahead of other candidates in terms of qualifications as of the time of the selection process. Consequently, the university don believes that it was only fair for him to have emerged as the new VC.

The department of medical rehabilitation, faculty of basic medical sciences, and college of health sciences of OAU lecturer complained that the selection process was “irregular, inconsistent, biased and unjust”.

He demanded that the entire process of appointment be investigated and reviewed by appropriate and independent authorities other than the compromised selection committee as presently constituted.

Adedoyin in his petition against the Owelle Oscar Udoji led governing board and other selection committee members claimed prejudicial actions of the selection process that gave Bamire the victory.

However, according to the screening result made available to the media Adedoyin, a native of Ile-Ife, came 9th in the screening process.

Recall that since the announcement of Bamire as the 12th substantive vice-chancellor of OAU, some indigenes of Ife have embarked on protest exercises, blocking the main entrance to the university.

Armed with charms and other fetish objects, the protesters reiterated that they want to ensure an indigene of Ile-Ife is appointed as the next vice-chancellor of OAU.

What started as a non-violence protest when the protesters initially blocked the main gate of the university on the first day and threatened staff and students to stay away from campus, suddenly became violent the second day as they beat up workers, particularly the staff of the security unit, and vandalised their office at the main gate.

Meanwhile, Adegboyega Oyetola, the executive governor of Osun State has appealed to protesting citizens of Ile-Ife to give peace a chance.

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary stated that ivory towers anywhere in the world are sacred places and everything must be done to accord them that dignity.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of concern that I call on the good people of Ile-Ife, especially those protesting over the choice of a new Vice-Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to stop further protests and give peace a chance.

“By their nature and functionality, universities are rules- and convention-based conservative institutions premised on academic and governance autonomy.

“If we have any reason to believe that these rules are circumvented, there are laid-down procedures to remedy such situations rather than resorting to self-help. We are known for peace in Osun. We must therefore not do anything to tarnish that enviable reputation,” the statement read in part.