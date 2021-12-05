NTI, Axiom to train teachers on Special Education Needs and Disabilities

The National Teachers Institute (NTI) Kaduna, and Axiom Learning Solutions is set to equip teachers with critical Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) skills to drive learning in a 21st-century classroom.

The capacity building and development training workshop for teachers is organised by NTI Kaduna and the project will be implemented by Axiom Learning Solutions Limited.

The (SENDs) training programme is one of the special components under the National Teachers Institute (NTI) Kaduna funded by Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Office for Primary & Junior secondary school teachers across the 6 geo-political zones of the federation.

The training is designed to strengthen the competencies of teachers at the grassroots level on how to effectively manage social, behavioural, physical, and intellectual disabilities challenges in children within a school environment and to promote an inclusive classroom.

The disruptions created in the education sector by the COVID-19 pandemic and other disruptive events have prompted NTI to act on the need to improve the capacity of Nigerian teachers by equipping them with the necessary skills to drive learning in a 21st-century classroom.

“We have modified and re-designed the SENDs training experience with a clear understanding of our clients’ needs and offer localised solutions based on global best practices,” Axiom said in a statement.

“Axiom Learning Solutions has a robust corporate governing structure that includes the advisory and academic boards and they guide the design of learning experiences for improving teacher capacity. They are an integral part of the quality assurance architecture put in place to ensure that NTI’s SENDs project achieves its desired impact.

“The boards are made up of highly experienced professionals, industry experts and passionate individuals and they provide direction and oversight to the management team,” the statement added.

Axiom Learning will manage the two-day capacity-building workshop with a focus on the desired training outcomes to build the requisite skills of selected teachers from Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

With the use of research tools and secondary data, Axiom Learning Solutions have developed the curriculum based on international best practices and customized the learning objectives to suit local challenges and drive inclusive learning in classrooms.

Axiom has also developed a comprehensive reference manual integrated with a practical workbook to highlight key skills and aid participation and knowledge transfer in the classrooms.

At the end of the training workshop, Axiom will submit a comprehensive report of successful completion of the programme and recommendations to NIT.

A total number of 148 participants will be trained using a classroom setting accommodating a maximum of 28 participants per class, with handouts and other suitable technology training aids being employed.

Four (4) participants have been selected per state (36 states) including the FCT. Six (3) participants from each senatorial district and One (1) Early Childhood Teacher from the central senatorial district for the SENDs Training based on pre-agreed selection criteria.

Selected teachers for the training are not retiring in the next three years, and have managerial or supervisory responsibility, they are Primary School head-teachers and Junior Secondary school principals or vice principals.

2021 SENDs training is unique because it serves as a prototype and sets the stage for a series of training in the next few years that will empower teachers with the knowledge and skills to respond to learning difficulties of learners with disabilities during periods of disruption.

Axiom Learning Solutions has a geographical spread across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa implementing several projects in the public, private and third sectors.