Nile varsity achieves 91% graduate employability as 12th convocation nears

Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria will graduate over 1,800 undergraduate and postgraduate students on Thursday during its 12th convocation ceremony.

Dilli Dogo , the Vice-Chancellor announced that the university’s graduate employability rate has reached 91 percent, a rise he attributed to stronger academic programs and strategic partnerships focused on practical skills development.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the VC highlighted the university’s recent gains in employability, noting that 91 percent of the graduating class of 2022 found employment within a year.

“The most recent employability report for the graduating class of 2022 shows an impressive 91% employment rate within a year of graduation

“This growth reflects Nile University’s commitment to producing skilled, workforce-ready graduates,” he said, citing the university’s emphasis on career services and entrepreneurship training as core to its approach.

To support this goal, Nile University has invested heavily in facilities and programs that promote hands-on learning and career development. The university’s new STEM lab, housing over 20 state-of-the-art laboratories, and a medical simulation center are some of the recent additions designed to provide students with practical, industry-relevant experience. Other facilities include a student center with guidance counseling, career, and entrepreneurship support services to equip students with essential skills beyond the classroom.

In 2023, Nile University expanded its student services with the launch of Nile Online, a digital learning platform, and a hybrid Executive MBA program. The expansion aligns with the university’s increasing student enrollment, which has quadrupled since joining Honoris United Universities in 2020, rising from over 3,000 students to more than 12,000 in 2024. Professor Dogo emphasized that infrastructure growth has accompanied this surge in student population, with new hostel buildings, additional campus facilities, and an ongoing Senate building project to accommodate the university’s future growth.

As part of the convocation events, Dr. Usman Mohammed Gur, former Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, will deliver a lecture on “Sustainable Energy Solutions: Pathways to Nigeria’s Industrial Development.”

