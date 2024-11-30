Nile University upskills graduates to drive innovation

About 1,800 graduating students of Nile University of Nigeria have been equipped with nationally required skills to drive innovation and development.

At its 12th convocation ceremony on Thursday, the university awarded Honoris 21st-century skills certificates alongside academic degrees, reinforcing its commitment to preparing graduates for the modern workforce.

The certificates emphasise critical skills like creative thinking, problem-solving, communication, augmented reality, and entrepreneurship tools designed to prepare graduates for the challenges of the modern workforce.

Dilli Dogo, professor and vice chancellor, Nile University of Nigeria, speaking at the convocation ceremony, described the initiative as a step toward addressing Nigeria’s skills gap and fostering innovation across key sectors.

“This ensures that our graduates are not just academically competent but also equipped with practical skills to drive innovation and contribute to the nation’s progress,” Dogo said.

“This year’s ceremony was a celebration of not just academic achievement, but of the university’s commitment to pre-paring students for success in an interconnected world.”

By merging academic rigour with skills development, the VC noted that the university is preparing its graduates to be problem-solvers and innovators who will play a vital role in Nigeria’s growth story.

According to him, the initiative aims to address the skills gap in key sectors like technology, business, and engineering, where Nigeria is experiencing rapid growth and needs a skilled workforce to sustain progress.

“Today, Nile University is no longer a municipal university but a truly national university, receiving large numbers of students from across Nigeria and beyond.

“These honorary degrees serve as a well-deserved recognition of their dedication to nation-building, economic development, and social progress.”

