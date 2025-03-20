… as Nigeria discarded 113,000 tons of used tyres in 2017 alone

Ifedolapo Runsewe, managing director at FREEE Recycling has described Nigeria’s inappropriate disposal system as offering potential entrepreneurs in the recycling space massive business opportunities.

Runsewe made this known while speaking on the 2025 World Recycling Day with the theme; #RecyclingHeroes, which recognises individuals and organisations driving change in waste management, when she said that FREEE chose Nigeria as a pilot location because of the growing automotive industry producing volumes of tyres without proper disposal system.

“Nigeria was chosen as our pilot location due to its rapidly growing automotive industry generating high volumes of tyres with no proper disposal system and the urgent need for sustainable waste management solutions.

“But beyond waste management, the circular economy presents a wealth of opportunities. Recycling not only helps reduce pollution but also drives innovation, creates jobs, and supports local industries. With the right investment and policies, Nigeria can build a thriving recycling sector that turns waste into valuable resources,” Runsewe said.

Nigeria’s tyre market currently stands at an estimated 5.7 million units, with projections of three to five per cent annual growth. This growing demand presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the recycling sector.

However, while much attention has been given to plastics, electronic waste, and organic materials, tyre recycling remains largely overlooked despite its significant environmental impact.

An estimated 113,000 tons of used tyres were discarded in Nigeria in 2017 alone. Many of these end up burned (releasing harmful toxins into the air) or dumped in landfills, worsening urban pollution and creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Unlike some countries that have developed structured recycling frameworks for tyres, Nigeria lacks clear regulations, funding incentives, and infrastructure to support large-scale recycling.

Tyre waste does not have to be an environmental burden. Globally, innovative recycling practices have shown that discarded tyres can be repurposed into valuable materials, reducing pollution while driving economic growth.

Countries like South Africa and India have leveraged tyre recycling to produce rubberised roads, alternative fuels, and construction materials, demonstrating the economic potential of circular waste management.

In Nigeria, pioneering initiatives like FREEE Recycle are leading the way by transforming used tyres into products such as paving blocks, footwear, and fashion accessories.

These efforts not only address waste but also create jobs and support local industries. A recent initiative by FREEE Recycle provided recycled tyre school sandals for underprivileged students, showcasing how sustainability can have both social and economic benefits.

Every year, Global Recycling Day highlights the critical role of recycling in sustainability and environmental conservation. This year, the heroes of recycling space such as Ifedolapo Runsewe are being recognise for driving change in waste management.

Global Recycling Day serves as a reminder that sustainability is a shared responsibility. The private sector has an opportunity to explore the economic potential of tyre recycling, from rubberised road construction to alternative fuel production, as seen in other countries.

Meanwhile, public awareness campaigns could educate citizens on the dangers of tyre pollution and encourage participation in responsible disposal programs.

Research institutions also have a role to play by collaborating with industry players to develop innovative recycling techniques and alternative uses for tyres.

Despite the private sector’s growing involvement, government support for tyre recycling remains minimal. While policies like the EPR programme have driven responsible waste management in the plastic industry, there is no equivalent framework for tyres, leaving recyclers to navigate regulatory uncertainty.

The lack of financial incentives, investment in collection infrastructure, and strict enforcement against illegal tyre disposal continue to hinder progress.

Policymakers could help accelerate change by providing tax breaks or grants to businesses investing in tyre recycling. An effective take-back scheme for tyre manufacturers and importers would ensure proper end-of-life disposal, while stricter regulations against tyre burning and illegal dumping could push demand for structured recycling.

Without clear policies, the sector risks remaining stagnant despite its potential for environmental and economic transformation.

With greater collaboration and structured policies, Nigeria can turn its tyre waste crisis into an opportunity for sustainability and economic growth. This Global Recycling Day, the focus is on collective action, because every effort, no matter how small, contributes to a cleaner planet.

