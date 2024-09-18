Nigerians applaud FG’s unbundling of unity colleges into basic, secondary schools 

…but are concerned the goal of national unity may be jettisoned

Nigerians have applauded the federal government’s proposed unbundling of unity colleges into basic and secondary schools, but are concerns the initiative may jeopardise the national unity of the country which is the primary goal of the school.

Victor Brown, an educationist said the suggested separation might improve learning outcomes by addressing urgent problems such as poor infrastructure and teachers’ wellbeing.

“The whole educational experience could be improved with better facilities and instructor morale.

“However, it’s critical to balance the advantages with any possible risks,” he said.

Brown pointed out that the main concern is the government’s ability to ensure that the school’s primary goal of promoting national unity is maintained.

This, he said, is to make sure the splitting of the unity colleges does not deny the children what he called ‘this one-of-a-kind chance’ to engage with their classmates across the nation by separating them.

Brown reiterated that for the initiative to succeed the federal government must take into cognisance the following; will dividing the schools result in more targeted facility investments, and will it bring about the needed modification that will be able to draw in and keep elite educators?

Moreover, he said the policymakers must ensure that the impact of the new scheme will bring about an educational system with the ability to support national integration; and achieve quality learning outcomes, among others.

Olajumoke Familoni, the founder and CEO at Innovation Centre for Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development (ICLED) said unity schools are to promote inter-regional education and reduce tribal education.

“Bringing children together from different geographic, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds is a great idea.

“The tribal sentiments experienced in latter life in corporate and public organisations might be reduced with the success of unity schools,” she said.

Familoni in applauding the government plan to unbundle the unity schools said, “The intended outcomes of improved infrastructure, and teachers welfare, among others if addressed will result in improved learning outcomes.”

She urged the federal government to learn from what Babatunde Fashola did when he was the governor of Lagos State.

“Fashola had a programme on school-based management, and this should be practised in unity schools to further improve the infrastructure and teachers’ welfare.

“That intervention turned around public schools in Lagos and should be continued in unity schools and other schools,” she noted.

Isaiah Ogundele, an educationist wished the government would a new leaf, the idea would be a success.

“Well, if leopard would change its skin colour definitely, it will bring about a better and conducive environment for effective and impactful learning,” he said.

Stanley Alaubi, a senior lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt said the idea of unbundling the unity colleges is a good one.

“I think it’s a welcome development as it will give room for specialisation and montessori kind of learning to the student and improved performance,” he said.

Following Nigeria’s civil war, the federal unity schools were established to promote national integration and nation-building.

Since then, they have served as a sign of harmony, supplying a venue for young Nigerians to interact and share knowledge. Recall that the Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced plans to unbundle the 115 federal unity colleges in Nigeria into basic and secondary schools.

According to Yusuf Sununu, the minister of state for education, who disclosed this, said that the plan to unbundle the unity colleges is in tandem with the National Policy on Education.

Besides, the minister clarified that the splitting of the federal government colleges into basic and secondary schools would open the windows to attract more funding that will help the government to upgrade infrastructure, address teachers’ welfare, and create employment opportunities, among others.

In addition, Sununu said that the ministry, with support from relevant government agencies, would ensure the unbundling and concomitant benefits are achieved in the shortest possible time.