Nasarawa Govt says it spent over N15b on school building

The Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Muhammed Dan’azumi says that the State Government has spent over N15 billion on the construction and remodelling of classroom blocks of Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the state.

Dan’ azumi who gave the figure in an interview with newsmen in Lafia said that the amount covers construction, rehabilitation and remodelling of 3,612 blocks of classrooms in the state.

The SUBEB boss added that the expenditure of the amount also included the provision of boreholes, toilet facilities, learning materials and furniture across the aforementioned number of schools.

He pointed out that, the funds were grants from the World Bank Assisted Projects and other counterpart contributions by the state government between 2012 and 2019.

Dan’azumi explained that some of the projects, especially the remodelling and construction of classroom blocks as well as training of primary and junior secondary school teachers were ongoing as part of efforts aimed at addressing cases of out of school children in the state.

Similarly, the State Government has begun the distribution of 6,500 dual desks to public secondary schools as part of efforts to improve facilities in schools across the state.

Fatu Jemaita Sabo, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, disclosure this while distributing the desks to Principals of the schools in Lafia.

She said that the desks meant to be used by 13, 000 students, was part of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s efforts to replace damaged facilities in schools.

Sabo also distributed 179 First Aid boxes to Junior Secondary Schools, haven done the same to Senior Secondary Schools in October 2020 shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The commissioner also distributed COVID-19 safety equipment including 400 hand washbasins, 8,000 pieces of liquid soap, 300 infrared thermometers, 3,500 pieces of hand sanitiser among others to the principals.

She called on the management of both public and private schools to strictly adhere to the safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus in the state, even as we urged them to put more effort to justify the government’s investment in education.

Sabo assured that government would continue to provide infrastructures and facilities in schools, as well as give priority to training and retraining of teachers in the areas of science and technology.

The State Chairman of National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Umaru Ebeyan, in a remark commended the state government for the support to schools across the state.

He promised that as parents, they would continue to support the government as well as help in safeguarding facilities in schools against vandals.

The chairman, however, appealed to the government for support towards the completion of the various projects initiated by the association in several schools in the state.

Ebeyan also appealed to the commissioner to provide vehicles for all Area Inspectorate Officers to enable them effectively supervise activities in schools for effectiveness.