N/Delta students to receive 45,000 education tablets

Students from the Niger Delta region are to receive 45,000 education tablets to improve learning outcomes.

The distribution of the tablets is being made possible through the collaboration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with uLesson Education, an education technology company.

The initiative will see NDDC distribute the 45,000 devices across the nine Niger Delta states. The formal unveiling of the initiative took place at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Hall in Yenagoa.

George Uzonwanne, the NDDC director of education, health, and social services, who represented Samuel Ogbuku, the managing director and CEO of NDDC, speaking at the occasion, said, “In addition to the distribution of these tablets, we have also employed the services of our consultants to train the teachers in the use of the tablets. So, if students have trouble using it, those trained teachers will teach them how to use it.

“We’re also going to open hotlines and a help desk that [students] can call any time of the day to ask questions, and they will guide them on how to use it.”

Sim Shagaya, the founder of uLesson Education and CEO of the uLesson Group, said in his speech, “After the launch of uLesson in 2020, we started to see something that disturbed me.

We noticed that people buying these products were children of the wealthy, and that was never the intention of uLesson. We built uLesson so that everybody everywhere could use this product.

“The role of government and agencies like the NDDC as the middleman and go-between to take powerful products like uLesson and put them in the hands of the average person cannot be discounted.”

In addition, he said, “There are no social problems today that will be solved without technology. But at the same time, technology cannot solve all our problems.

So, while uLesson continues to innovate and develop, we have to continue to think about our teachers. We have to consider the role of government. NDDC has paved the way in Nigeria and wider continents”, he said.

