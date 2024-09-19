Model colleges boarding fees fuss: Lagos Lawmakers intervene

The Lagos State House of Assembly has stepped in to resolve the fuss between the Ministry of Education and the Parents’ Forum of Model Colleges over the reviewed boarding fees for all 32 state-owned unity schools.

Ganiu Lawal, the deputy director of public affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Education, disclosed this to a BusinessDay reporter when he said lawmakers held a meeting to resolve the issue of boarding fees review.

“A meeting was held at the House of Assembly at the instance of the lawmakers. The official position on the matter is still being awaited,” he said.

Lawal clarified that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Lagos State government are saying that a review of the fees is inevitable based on the prevailing cost of living in the country.

The ministry had earlier in a statement signed by Ganiu Lawal and sighted by BusinessDay explained that the decision to review the fees was not easy, but for the children’s welfare, which is the government’s priority.

“Lagos State government provides free education in 1,021 primary schools, 369 junior secondary and 329 senior secondary schools which include 32 model colleges across the State.

“Except for Vetland Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, all the model colleges are boarding schools.

“Since enrolment of a child into a boarding school is an individual choice of every parent, they are expected to pay boarding fees. The boarding fee is paid every term and it is used basically for feeding, janitorial, and other miscellaneous costs related to keeping them in the hostels per term. The schools also take care of energy costs on fuel and cooking gas, which are essential for preparing their meals,” the statement reads in part.

The Lagos State government in the statement explained that ensuring better welfare for the model college students, who are over one per cent of the entire basic and secondary school student population in public schools in the state, necessitated the increase in boarding fees.

“The model college students enjoy all other privileges of free education vis a vis provision of education infrastructure, free tuition, technology support (free devices) provision of adequate security in schools, and payment of terminal examination fees (LASG pays WAEC fees for all public school students).

“The N35,000 boarding fees being paid since 2021 are not realistic in 2024. Ideally, none of our parents will testify to the reasonability of feeding a child of 12 to 18 years with N35,000 for three months,” the statement reads.

Besides, the letter buttressed that a comparative analysis of federal and state public schools with boarding facilities across the country shows Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is still very considerate with the reviewed rate despite the incomparable cost of food and other expenses.

Lawal in the letter reminded the parents that the government taking responsibility for the health and well-being of the students while in school. To do this, he said, requires full cooperation of all stakeholders.

Hence, he called on the parents to show understanding for the sake of the children.

Meanwhile, Dapo Dawodu, chairman of the Parents’ Forum of Lagos Model Colleges had earlier explained that the parents are worried because the agreement they had with the Ministry of Education at the instance of the state lawmakers was not adhered to.

“The issue on the ground is the cost of feeding and welfare of the children in the boarding houses. N35,000 was the agreement reached in 2021 at the instance of the State House of Assembly when the Ministry of Education wanted to increase it from N25,000, which we refused,” he said.

Dawodu explained that the parents’ forum informed Jamiu Ali-Balogun, the Lagos State commissioner for basic and secondary education about the development earlier, and how the children were malnourished because the principals were underfeeding them.

“In February, we met with the commissioner with our updated feeding analysis which still made the N35,000 adequate as feeding fees, and he promised he would call us to compare notes before any increment would be affected.

“But as it were, he has not called the Ministry of Education to call us so that we can compare notes, and the next thing we heard is that the fee is increased,” he explained.

Moreover, he highlighted the fact that state runs a free education policy which is inclusive of boarding house expenses, but that the parents a mutually agreed to assist with boarding fees payment on the government’s plea.

“In the first instance, the Lagos State government runs a free education policy, which is inclusive of boarding house expenses. It was some years ago when the government pleaded with us because of the cash crunch, that while still maintaining the free education policy, the parents take care of feeding their children in boarding,” he explained.