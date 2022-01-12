Mixed outcomes trail schools resumption as inflation takes toll

As primary and secondary schools in Lagos State resumed for the new academic term it is a mixed outcomes for parents and schools alike.

According to experts, it is an understatement to say that parents and schools are facing difficult times getting the children back to school in the face of ravaging inflation.

Friday Erhabor, a parent bared his mind when he said that the pressure is much on parents and schools as well.

“Many schools are having a backlog of unpaid fees due to the economic situation in Nigeria, while some parents are contemplating bringing their children out of schools or change to cheaper ones as they could not cope with the realities at hand.

“There are lots of pressure on parents and schools as well. Some parents are yet to get their December salaries and the house rent is there. Besides, some parents are yet to meet up with the must-get items for their children. Even the supposedly rich people are not finding it easy with the high rate of inflation in the country,” he said.

According to tradingeconomic.com Nigeria’s annual inflation rate was 15.40% in November of 2021. It was the lowest rate since November last year.

This Erhabor said has kept many parents under massive financial pressure that is affecting how they respond to the school needs of their children and/or wards.

Read also: Nigeria’s problem was beyond inflation in 2021

For Thomas Nubi the new resumption challenge is a recurring decimal that is too hard to adjust to. According to Nubi, “After making the yuletide expenditures, it is always a challenge meeting the back to school needs of children. However, it is a mountain that must be climbed in spite of the economic hardship.”

Elizabeth Ohaka, a school owner disclosed to BusinessDay that most of the staff resume early enough while some are being expected. However, she was glad that the school is recording massive new intakes.

“We are happy that new families are joining us in the New Year. As usual, the school fees are trickling in but we are not bothered because we know for sure more alerts will come in as the days go by. For now, we have about 10 percent complaint in terms of school fees payment,” she said.

Roseline Abiodun, an educator disclosed that in her school the situation is not as encouraging as expected but took solace in the fact that many new students joined the school.

Abiodun explained that in terms of school fees, the school has well mapped out a strategy of collecting them.

“We collect 80 percent upfront payment from new intakes, while the old students get reminders every week to checkmate delayed payment. However, by the third week of resumption we commence our school fees drive for defaulters,” she said.