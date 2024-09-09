LBS targets entry-level managers with 18-month M.Sc in mgt

Lagos Business School (LBS)

The Lagos Business School (LBS) and the School of Media and Social Sciences (SMSS) are launching a new 18-month, full-time, in-person postgraduate (M.Sc) programme in management, targeted at preparing entry-level managers for the workforce.

The programme tagged MiM, to be domiciled at the Ajah campus of the Pan-Atlantic University, will not require previous work experience, thus making it apt for recent university graduates.

Mbafan Kombol, the programme manager, said, “The MiM will also launch with six specialisation tracks in the following areas: Digital Transformation, Marketing, Fintech, Sustainability Management, Entrepreneurship, and Supply Chain Management.”

Besides, it will have a strong research focus, which will enable the participants to base their business recommendations on strong research findings, and also prepare those who wish to proceed to higher graduate studies, such as a PhD.

The programme is planned to last 18 calendar months with the first 12 months being for intensive core courses and specialisations; the last six months will focus on extensive research work and thesis preparation.

According to the school, there would be a comprehensive, research-based management education with specialisation for entry-level managers.

The programme will have a three-semester calendar with the first and second semesters for core courses, the third semester for specialisation courses, and six months for advanced research, research seminar and dissertation. A total of 38 credit units are required for completion.

The programme course content includes management education with a specialisation in a strong research component preparing students for higher academic pursuits. It will also focus on contemporary business challenges like digital transformation and sustainability, the development of soft skills: leadership, cultural sensitivity, and innovation.