LASUBEB deepens financial managers’ skill to enhance competence

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) held a day workshop on Thursday, June 16 inside the board’s multipurpose hall in Maryland for inventory and variation units to upskill the financial managers’ to enhance competence.

Wahab Alawiye-King, the executive chairman of LASUBEB, who was not immediately around due to some official commitment, but was ably represented by Akin Lamidi, the secretary of the board in his keynote address said, “I’m highly delighted this morning to stand before all of you here on behalf of the executive chairman to present an address of support and goodwill for what we are about to commence any moment from now and to be taken through by our erudite and indefatigable facilitators from the best ministry when it comes to accounting matters in Nigeria and sub-West African region.

We are here today just for one day workshop, we call it a workshop but when you look at what the workshop entails, it means our hands, our hearts and every part of our body must be involved in process of learning.

Furthermore, he explained that on the part of the government, human capacity development has been a major focus of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State and the essence of that is to enhance the competence level of all public officers.

“So it is an attempt for the board to also key into the vision of His Excellence Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, that informed the organisation of this important training workshop which is meant to upskill.

“There is this general saying that we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result. So we shall also continue to have the same result. But in line with the present realities in our society and also realising the dynamic of development it is important for us to keep officers abreast of what is happening around the world and even within our immediate environments,” he noted.

He urged the participants to take very good advantage of the opportunities offered by the workshop to learn, unlearn and also upskill so that they can become more efficient and effective in discharging of their duties for the betterment of the state.

Alawiye-King in a chat with newsmen explained that the essence of the workshop was to make the officers to be in tune with reality in line with the global-based practices.

“We started this programme last year where we empowered all our variation officers, we have added the assets and inventory officers so that they know what is happening in terms of all the necessary control mechanisms they need to put in place, once we have been able to follow the rules and abide by all the rules and regulations as stipulated in all our financial regulations, I don’t think we will have any problem,” he said.

He urged all the participants to listen attentively to the facilitators so that at the end of the training they would go home fulfilled.

Ramat Egbeyemi, the director of the finance and accounts unit of LASUBEB in her speech encouraged the officers to make the workshop count in their life and career.

She reiterated that the idea of the workshop is all about the capacity building of staff.

“It is about capacity building, and enhancing of staff knowledge as regards operations matter, and assets and inventory matters in LASUBEB in the contemporary era.

“If a teacher is having problems with his salary, it is obvious he won’t be able to deliver. So, enhancing the productivity of those in charge of the salary will in turn enable the teacher to sit in class and do the needful. And if otherwise, it could lead to fraudulent acts,” Egbeyemi said.

Oladele Oyatope, the assistant director, policy analysis monitoring and evaluation in the office of the secretary to Lagos State government, who also doubles as one of the facilitators said the idea behind the workshop is to ensure quality delivery in the ministry.

“It is about looking for a way to improve service delivery in governance, and to enhance human capacity,” he said.

Olatunji Olayiwola, one of the participants from Ifako- Ijaye said the workshop was a massive boost to his career in the finance unit of the board.

Many officers from the financial and account unit of the ministry in the Local Government Areas were in attendance.