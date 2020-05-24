LASU partners other varsities, organisations to win $2.5m partnership grant

Lagos State University (LASU), partnered by some universities and collaborating institutions has won $2,496,128.00 partnership grant in the October 2019 Competition of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, Canada.

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) is the federal research funding agency of the Canadian Federal Government that promotes and supports postsecondary-based research and research training in the humanities and social sciences. The announcement was disclosed on the SSHRC website (https://www.sshrc-crsh.gc.ca/results-resultats/recipients-recipiendaires/2020/partnership_grants_2020-subventions_partenerial_2020-eng.aspx).

The winning proposal titled “Vulnerability to Viability (V2V): Global Partnership for Building Strong Small-Scale Fisheries Communities”, had as lead applicant Dr. Prateep Nayak of the University of Waterloo and Prof. Akintola, S.L and Dr. Fakoya, K.A of the Department of Fisheries, of Lagos State University as co-applicants.

According to the team, “the goal of the partnership is to critically examine factors and conditions contributing to the vulnerability of the small-scale fisheries (SSF), and to work with SSF communities and other key actors to enhance their viability.

“We use the term viability not just in an economic sense but also to include social, political, and ecological aspects of SSF. Transitioning from vulnerability to viability (V2V) is an area of study that has not been adequately explored

To do so, our partnership brings together a diverse team of experts (scientists, practitioners, policy and community actors) from 30 Universities, 7 government and research institutions, and 14 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations (CSOs) to form a “V2V Global Partnership.”

The LASU team also expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun (Prof), for the support it received during the proposal stage and for providing the conducive environment that makes LASU participation compelling.

The Vice Chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, on his part, congratulates members of the team, on their success and urges them to optimally utilise the grant to solve identified problems.