LASG moves to upscale human capital in math, science with new training

Determined to build human capital in teaching and learning of Mathematical and Science subjects, Lagos State Government in partnership with SKLD Integrated Services Limited and CASIO has officially launched a CASIO Teacher’s Math and Science Teacher’s Training Centre at the Education Resource Centre, Ojodu.

The initiative is part of the drive by the government to enhance better performances in internal and external examinations of students.

Folasade Adefisayo, education commissioner said that with this partnership, the teaching of these subjects will be more practical and interesting for better understanding of the students.

Speaking at the official launch of the Centre, Thursday, Adefisayo said it is essential that the teachers and students acquire various skills in line with the Education and Technology Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration and the 21st Century Skills that will give them the ability to think critically, analyse situations and proffer relevant solutions to them which will affect their future positively.

The Commissioner on behalf of Lagos State Government expressed sincere appreciation to SKLD Integrated Services for the laudable gesture aimed at advancing teaching and learning of science-related subjects, stressing that the centre will be effectively utilized for training and retraining of teachers for efficient service delivery and performance.

Temilola Adepetun, managing director, SKLD Integrated Services Limited while handing over the newly established training Centre said the laboratory was made possible through various efforts by the company in partnership with the State Government and CASIO, adding that this initiative is a reality today due to the joint resources put together.

Adepetun noted that SKLD has been in operation for the past 20 years while CASIO’s commitment to training and capacity development aligns with the strategic value for positioning the Education sector in Nigeria.

While commending that CASIO been able to design scientific calculators capable of solving even more complex maths problems and improving learning outcomes for students, Adepetun revealed that her company launched the training series in 2019 when it hosted the Mathematics Teacher’s Training event where over One Hundred Teachers were trained by seasoned facilitators.

Earlier in her address, Abosede Adelaja, permanent secretary lauded SKLD Integrated Services for partnering with the State Government and keying into the vision of the Governor.

Adelaja highlighted that various training programmes will commence for teachers across the Six Education Districts at the Centre and varieties of topics will be analysed and solutions proffered, which will enable the students to be interested in learning the science subjects.

The Permanent Secretary charged the teachers to translate their new learning into their respective classrooms, reiterating that the State Government will not relent in its efforts at providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning across all schools.