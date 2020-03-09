LASG commits to setting achievable goals to transform a growing economy

The Lagos State Government says it is committed to setting achievable goals that would help in planning, implementing and ultimately a transformation for a growing economy.

The government stated this as it joins the rest of the World to celebrate the year 2020 World Commonwealth Day.

The Commonwealth Day is an annual event, which is celebrated every second Monday of March to commemorate the Commonwealth of Nations have member countries benefitting from being part of a mutually supportive community of independent Sovereign States aided by more than 80 Commonwealth Organisations.

Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State says this year’s theme Delivering a common future, Connecting; Innovating, Transforming.” Is apt for a time like this when the State government has spared no efforts to expand quality teaching, through the Eko Excel initiative to enable teachers impact rightly in accordance with modern practice.

Adefisayo in her Keynote address at the event held at Education Resource Centre, Ojodu said there are concerted efforts aimed at preparing our young adult for the future work place and a technologically driven economy. Impacting rightly transcends culture and aids innovation, inventions, creative ideas and ultimately transformation

The Commissioner revealed that under the BOS Education Transformation Plan 2020, the Public Schools in Lagos will witness construction and upgrade of Infrastructure, better school governance administration and enhancement of the Special Needs Education division with investment in Technology.

She commended Teachers and Students for the impressive presentation displayed and urged the students to be innovately transformed. She lauded the creative innovative minds of the children on the realities of the Society. Adefisayo concluded by charging all present and harped on the need for the Education Sector to have a paradigm shift for the next generation.

Earlier in her welcome address, Abosede Adelaja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said the children from the various Districts are gifted and are expected to showcase various talents in their presentations.

Abosede implored the students to work harder and excel both in academics and co-curricular activities, adding that the State Government under the administration of Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu through the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda and Education Transformation Plan has put a lot of facilities at their disposal and they owe it a duty to effectively use them to their advantage.

Highpoints of the celebration was the presentation of trophies to the First, Second and Third positions respectively, to which Education District I, clinched the first position, second and third positions were won by Education District IV, and Education District II respectively.