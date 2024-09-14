Lagos hikes secondary schools boarding fees by 186% per term

The Lagos State government has increased boarding fees for all public secondary schools in the state by 186 per cent effective from September 15, 2024, when the 2024/2025 academic session commences.

This was made known in a letter signed by Olufemi Asaolu, director at the basic education services in the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on behalf of the permanent secretary sighted by BusinessDay to all boarding school principals of the state.

“I have the directive of the honourable commissioner to inform all public boarding house schools in Lagos State that the government has approved the review of boarding fees payable in all public boarding house schools in Lagos State.

“The new approved fee is N100,000. I’m further directed to inform you that no additional fees of any form should be collected by the schools,” the statement reads in part.

Before the new fees, secondary schools in Lagos State were charging N35,000 as boarding fees, hence with the reviewed N100,000 per term, the increase amounts to 186 percent.

Some of the concerned parents voiced against the new fees for boarding students in Lagos State citing the prevailing economic hardships ravaging the country.

Parents cry out amidst surging cost of living crisis

Omotayo Arike, a parent confirmed receiving the news from a brother that has two children in Midel College, but wondered where the government expects parents to raise such amount amid the prevalent rising cost of living.

“I don’t know where Lagos State wants parents to see such money at this minute. Instead of the government to be a relief to people, they are now becoming a burden,” Arike said.

Another parent, Lola Kudaisi wondered what and how the government intends to reconcile those that had already paid for the new session before the upward review.

“What happens to parents that have paid the initial amount,” Kudaisi asked.

Nigerian parents are getting frustrated going through tough times occasioned by hikes in school fees, transportation and books as schools resumed, amidst surging cost of living crisis further orchestrated by the recent petrol pump price increase.

In an apparent reflection of the high cost of living in the country without commensurate rise in salaries, parents are faced with herculean tasks coping with the rising cost of living and having their children in schools.