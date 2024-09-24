Lagos announces 2024 Junior WAEC results 

… as Lagos schools can now access results online

The Lagos State government has announced the results for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), for junior secondary school students (JSS3), also known as Junior WAEC.

Adebayo Orunsolu, the director of the Lagos State Examinations Board, disclosed this through a statement he signed addressed to both public and approved private junior secondary schools across the state.

In the statement, Orunsolu stressed that schools can now access their students’ results through the state’s examination board’s online portal.

“Authorities concerned should visit the board’s portal using their schools’ default or existing usernames and passwords provided during the registration of their students to enable them to print out their schools’ results with effect from Monday, September 23, 2024,” he said.

Besides, he said that schools in the state can now access their results online, helping to eliminate the stress of travelling to the board’s office and reducing delays in receiving the results.

He assured that arrangements are in place for a resit examination for students who did not meet the pass requirements in critical subjects.

“The date for the conduct of the BECE Resit Examination for students who failed English Studies or Mathematics or both would be duly communicated to all affected schools in due course,” Orunsolu said.

In addition, he revealed that the new system reflects the government’s commitment to streamlining educational processes and ensuring a smooth experience for schools and students.

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is the main examination that all junior secondary school students take in order to enter senior secondary school known as Junior WAEC across secondary schools in Nigeria.