Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Abdul Jimoh Mohammed

Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has lauded OPay Digital Services for its scholarship initiative aimed at easing financial burdens on students in higher institutions.

Mohammed gave the commendation on Wednesday when representatives of OPay paid an official visit to the institution to discuss the proposed partnership, emphasising the significance of such initiatives in promoting educational access and equity.

He noted that selecting Kwara State Polytechnic among the ten beneficiary institutions was highly commendable.

The Rector, however, urged OPay to extend its philanthropic efforts beyond scholarships to include infrastructure development such as hostels, classrooms, and ICT facilities, which would enhance the learning environment for students.

He called for collaboration in agricultural initiatives, which he believes, would support the institution’s drive for food sufficiency while providing students with practical learning opportunities.

Responding, Itoro Udo, OPay Digital Services Representative, said that the initiative aims to foster career development, promote inclusiveness, and provide financial assistance to deserving students.

He noted that the scholarship would be open to all undergraduate students of Kwara State Polytechnic who maintain active OPay accounts, with each beneficiary receiving ₦300,000 per academic session.

He stated that at least 20 students would be sponsored annually for the next 10 years, underscoring OPay’s commitment to education and youth empowerment.

