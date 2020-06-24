Kogi Education Commissioner Promises sustained collaborations with Private Schools

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) of Kogi State chapter, has received a solid promise of sustainable collaboration for effective education delivery from the state government.

The Commissioner for Educational, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, gave the assurance when the President of NAPPS and other executive members paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Lokoja recently.

He said the state government would continue to cooperate and collaborate with them to ensure the delivery of quality education at low levels in the state.

Jones enjoined the relevant stakeholders to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in bringing education back to normality from the devastating effect of Covid-19 on the sector. He said the Government was aware of the various challenges facing the sector, but, urged them to seek the support of relevant organisations like CBN and other donor agencies for the sector.

Speaking on the reopening of schools, the commissioner urged the stakeholders to continue to observe all the safety protocols, saying schools would be reopened as soon as the directive comes from the federal government in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders.

Jones equally assured them that the State Government would continue to work hand in hand with the federal government and other stakeholders for the reopening of schools at the appropriate time.

The NAPPS President, Habeeb Yaqeen, earlier in his remarks, sought for the intervention of the State Government in the areas of salary for their staff and tax holidays for private schools.

He also appealed for government’s assistance on infrastructure in their schools due to the devastating effect of the storm during the compulsory stay at home due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Emmanuel Idenyi, said the ministry was ready to work with the association to address their challenges, as he thanked the leadership of NAPPS in Kogi State, for showing leadership at all times.