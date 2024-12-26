JAMB sets January15-February 26 for 2025 UTME registration, April 18-28 for exam

…mock-exam holds March 7

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) the umpire body in charge of conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has announced dates and guidelines for the 2025 tertiary institutions entrance examination.

UTME is for candidates who have completed secondary school education and wish to gain admission into universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education.

According to JAMB, registration period is usually six weeks; hence, the 2025 UTME registration will commence on Wednesday, January 15, and ends on Wednesday, February 26.

“All prospective candidates planning to register for JAMB in 2025, need to meet the following requirements:

Candidates must possess an 11-digit National Identification Number (NIN) obtained from any NIMC enrollment centre or NIMC mobile app to create a JAMB profile and register for examinations.

Candidate must have a JAMB Profile Code created from the 10-digit code that is sent to you after sending your NIN to 55019 or 66019 via text.

“Applicants must have a valid phone number to create their JAMB profile and receive important updates from JAMB. (It is important to use the same phone number throughout the registration process and exam period).

Candidate must have a functional email address for creating your JAMB profile and accessing your registration details.

Applicants need to have their A’level or O’level (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE) results ready before registering for JAMB. You can also apply with awaiting results for those who are still waiting for their results. You must upload your final result to the JAMB portal before admission.

“Candidates must have an ePIN to allow them to register for JAMB. It costs N3,500 and can be purchased from authorized channels like banks, online platforms, or through USSD codes. You also need to pay additional fees, including N700 for registration, N1,500 for the main UTME exam, and N1,500 for the optional Mock-UTME (if applicable).

Applicant must provide personal information such as your name, date of birth, gender, state of origin, local government area, and more including a passport photograph, undergo biometric verification (thumbprint), and provide your signature.”

The total cost of the registration, according to the board is approximately N5,200 for the main examination and N6,700 for candidates who opted for the mock-UTME.

Steps to Register for JAMB 2025/2026

After getting your National Identification Number (NIN) obtained from a NIMC centre proceed to do the following to register successfully for JAMB:

Go to the official JAMB portal at www.jamb.gov.ng and create your profile using your NIN, a valid email address, and phone number.

After registration, verify your profile using the confirmation code sent to you via SMS and email.

Get an ePIN from any authorized outlets like Zenith, Access, or FirstBank, online platforms, or through USSD codes. The ePIN costs N3,500 and is valid for one-time registration.

Take your ePIN, NIN, O’level results, passport photograph, and any other required documents to a JAMB-approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre.

Fill out the registration form, choose your examination date and centre, and complete biometric verification.

Take a printout of your registration slip which includes your personal details, examination schedule, and centre. You will also be given a CD with the JAMB syllabus and e-brochure to guide your study.

Meanwhile, JAMB emphasised that the mock examination will hold Friday, March 7, 2025. The mock slip reprinting will be on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The board also has fixed April 18 to 28, 2025 as the examination dates; while the results will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share