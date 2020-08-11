JAMB hosts virtual colloquium on measures against COVID-19

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy and Premium Times, is hosting a virtual colloquium as part of it’s contributions to efforts aimed at combating the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

This colloquium is billed for Tuesday, August 11, in a statement by Head Media, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin (Dr), became necessary following the preponderance of divergent opinions from professionals on some of the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical measures being adopted to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The board said these arguments had been ventilated in almost equal and convincing measures by several individuals and agencies to the extent that the populace was becoming increasingly confused and concerned as to whether these measures were life – saving or life-threatening.

The board cited as an example, the use of disinfectant booths whereby chemicals are sprayed on human skin each time one passes through them in some public buildings, noting that as much as the use of body disinfectant booths and tunnels have been canvassed by several agencies, there have been vociferous arguments against their deployment by other individuals and bodies.

It explained that some professionals had also argued that handwashing with soap alone was not completely effective without the additional use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, while some had said one could serve in the place of the other.

The board said resource persons at the colloquium would interrogate these pertinent issues ranging from the effects of too many sanitising chemicals on the hand more so that people have been advised to undertake frequent hand sanitisation.

It noted that discussing these contentious issues and many more at the colloquium would help to broaden the people’s knowledge while imparting useful advice that would equip individuals with relevant skills to navigate the new normal.

Expected at today’s virtual colloquium are the representatives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Executive vice chairman /chief executive of the National Science and engineering infrastructure (NASENI), the Director-General, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Deputy Managing Director and Professor of Chemistry, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Consultancy services and the Director-General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) among other eminent scholars from the academia.