JAMB cuts UTME fees for people living with disabilities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has reduced the registration fee for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from N5,000 to N3,500 for visually impaired candidates and others with disabilities.

The organisation said this was done to ensure equitable access to tertiary education for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar announced this at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja ahead of the board’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) first Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED) which will be held today and tomorrow in Abuja.

He said: “As we gather for this world press conference, we are reminded of our collective responsibility to ensure that no individual is left behind in the quest for access to quality education.

“JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) will hold its First Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity of Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED), on Tuesday, September 17, and Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Idris Abdulkadir Conference Hall of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Maitama, Abuja.

“The conference aims to enhance access to higher education for PWDs and improve the learning environment in tertiary institutions in Africa. The regional conference is expected to attract participants from Ethiopia, Malawi, Egypt, and other African countries.

“Today, as we prepare for this very important conference, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing equal opportunity access to higher education for all, with particular emphasis on persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“JAMB, through the JEOG, has been at the forefront of ensuring that persons with disabilities are provided with a level-playing field in accessing higher education. It is not enough to simply open doors of opportunity; we must ensure that these doors are accessible to everyone, irrespective of their physical, sensory, or cognitive abilities.

“As we mark the launch of the 1st Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED ‘24), it is our fervent belief that this conference will provide the platform to address critical challenges and explore innovative solutions that will help bridge the gap in educational access for PWDs.

“We recognise that education is a fundamental human right, and as such, we are dedicated to making higher education more inclusive and accessible across Africa.”