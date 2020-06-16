JAMB approves 160 as cut off mark for 2020/2021 university admission 

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved 160 as cut-off mark for 2020/2021 university admissions.

The board also approved 120 as cut-off marks for Polytechnic and 100 for College of Education and Innovative institutions.

Registrar, JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2020 policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions which was held virtually.

Oloyede cautioned management of universities not to charge above N2000 for admission screening.

The registrar further informed that a total of 612, 557 candidates were offered admission in 2019 and about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019.

Oloyede noted that only 1,157,977 candidates had the required five credits with English and Mathematics that sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations last year.

In his opening address, the Registrar said: “Out of 1,157,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted.”

Oloyede noted that candidates waiting for their results will only be considered when they are uploaded on its website.

In his remarks, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of 2020/2021 admissions.

Admission processes are expected to commence in August based on the guidelines released by JAMB.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Adamu urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed with the admission process.

He said government will make arrangement that will accommodate applicants who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.

The minister said: “As major stakeholders, we must jointly come up with reactions that would realign our programmes to these new realities.

“While these reactions are being fine-tuned to check their capacities and capabilities to withstand the new reality, JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation and consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed with the admission process.

“Whatever arrangement that the country comes up with in the long run, will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out,” he said