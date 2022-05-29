ICAN graduates first batch of entrepreneurs at new centre

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has commissioned its entrepreneurship development centre built in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria, and graduated maiden participant on May 27 at the institute’s office at Amuwo-Odofin.

Comfort Olu, Eyitayo, the 57th president of ICAN in her keynote address said the entrepreneurship development centre was an outcome of the passion of ICAN as an institute to tackle unemployment and underemployment, especially among its members and the public in the country.

“This commissioning of the ICAN-EDC is an outcome of the passion of the institute, to be part of the solution to tackling the worrisome unemployment statistics in the country.

“It is our conscious and deliberate efforts to drastically reduce the number of chartered accountants and other participatory members of the public that may part of this discouraging unemployment,” she said.

Eyitayo disclosed that entrepreneurship has become a globally acknowledged model for meeting the growing need for financial self-reliance and freedom.

According to the ICAN president, “It is proven to improve the standard of living of the segment of the population who may either by choice or due to economic downturn not be able to secure paid employment.”

“The direct and indirect consequences of unemployment or underemployment in any economy can be telling. Unemployment is a social economic challenge of great concern not just for the government of the nation but other stakeholders within the economy,” noted.

She applauded First Bank of Nigeria for being a reliable partner in the institute’s quest to eradicate unemployment and empowering association members and the public to not just being gainfully employed but become employers of labours.

“This is another milestone of achievement with First Bank is a worthy partner,” Eyitayo said.

To the graduating students, she said, “I am delighted that you chose to be among the first two sets of participants at this initiative of the Institute.

“This confirms your trailblazing attributes, one of the major elements of successful entrepreneurs. Your decision to participate at this programme is not misplaced. You have made a choice that has afforded you the opportunities to earn a living, bestow a legacy to your lineage, as well as engage others as employees.”

Ike Nwokolo, the special guest of honour in his address commended ICAN leadership for embarking on such a life transforming project.

“This initiative of our institute would no doubt contribute to empowering members and the public for self-reliance and financial empowerment. Entrepreneurship is no longer just a buzzword but a tested model for boosting growth and development of any economy and improving the income-earning potentials of the populace.

“It is highly commendable that ICAN is setting the pace for other professional bodies in the country with the establishment of this training and capacity-building centre,” he said.

He admonished the graduating students to remain positive and see opportunities where others see challenges.

“You should all dare to be different and explore new and untapped business opportunities. You have the advantage of technology to create your own market. As entrepreneurs, you are bound to face challenges of different shades but you should not be daunted when those challenges arise.

“Rather, face them headlong and you can be sure of success. You need courage and determination as you graduate from this centre if you desire to distinguish yourselves as entrepreneurs,” Nwokolo charged.

Adesola Adeduntan, the managing director of First Bank of Nigeria, who was ably represented by Patrick Iyamabo, the chief financial officer of the bank explained that FBN decided to partner with ICAN because of the institute’s great contributions to building the economy of the country.

He assured the institute that concerning the sustainability of the EDC, the bank is setting up an endowment fund to ensure that the centre does not suffer funding.

He encouraged the students and all stakeholders to make the best use of the centre.

The maiden graduates of the centre were presented to the audience and their families who were around to grace the occasion, and were urged to put into use the lessons and skills learnt from ICAN-EDC.

Eyitayo in presenting the 32 maiden graduates of the centre seized the opportunity to appreciate all companies and individuals that partnered with the institute to make the dream come through.

“I express our appreciation to the organisations that partnered with the centre and absorbed, pro bono, the participants for the period required to gain additional practical experiences in their firms.

“They include BSSL Technologies Limited, PKF Nigeria and Grand Thornton Nigeria. Thank you for collaborating with the Institute,” she said.