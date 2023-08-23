How to apply for Chevening Scholarships 2024/2025, from September 12

Applications for the Chevening Scholarships, which provide the opportunity to pursue fully-funded one-year master’s degrees at prestigious universities in the UK, are set to open on September 12, 2023.
According to the scholarship program’s organisers, prospective candidates can submit their applications until November 7, 2023, for the upcoming 2024/2025 academic year.
The Chevening Scholarships program is a prominent initiative by the UK government designed to cultivate and nurture the next generation of international leaders. These scholarships are generously funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in collaboration with partner organisations. The aim is to provide exceptional individuals from around the world with financial assistance to pursue a master’s degree at any esteemed university in the UK.
Covering various aspects of education and living expenses, the scholarship encompasses tuition fees, travel costs, and a monthly stipend, among other benefits. This holistic support package ensures that scholars can focus on their academic pursuits and personal growth without the burden of financial constraints.
To be eligible for a Chevening scholarship, candidates must fulfill specific criteria. Firstly, applicants must be citizens of countries or territories eligible for the Chevening program. Additionally, recipients of the scholarship are required to return to their home country for a minimum of two years upon completing their studies in the UK.
Candidates should also have successfully completed their undergraduate studies and fulfilled all prerequisites necessary for admission to a postgraduate program at a UK university prior to submitting their applications.
Importantly, applicants should possess a minimum of two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience, demonstrating their commitment to their chosen field. To ensure a diverse academic experience, candidates are encouraged to have applied to three distinct UK universities that have received approval from the Chevening program. An offer letter from at least one of these institutions is a prerequisite for consideration.
Successful Chevening scholars stand to gain not only academically but also professionally and culturally. Beyond the academic rigors, recipients have the opportunity to network extensively, immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the UK, and establish lasting, positive connections with the country.
Since its inception in 1983, the Chevening Scholarships program has facilitated the educational journeys of over 50,000 professionals worldwide, contributing significantly to their personal growth and professional development. Among the beneficiaries are more than 1,400 Nigerians who have enriched their academic and professional pursuits through this program.
How to apply for the Chevening Scholarships
Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the official Chevening Scholarships website to familiarise themselves with the comprehensive eligibility requirements and conditions. This scholarship not only offers a pathway to academic excellence but also the chance to be part of a global network of accomplished individuals who are making a positive impact on their communities and the world at large.
