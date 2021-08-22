How Logiscool will transform Nigerian children, provide business opportunities

Nigeria’s digital literacy is about to take a new turn, as Logiscool launches its first Programming and Coding School for children and teens between the ages of 6-18 years.

Logiscool, located in Ceddi Plaza in Abuja, is an international programming school that organises creative courses, camps and workshops for children, teens, and first started in Budaörs, Hungary in January 2014.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja at the weekend, Jasmina Marcikic, school manager and Master Franchise Parter of Logiscool Nigeria, said the school’s main aim is to create a network of fun-based coding schools that would enhance the development of digital literacy amongst young Nigerians.

She noted that there was a huge demand for the IT specialists in Nigeria but said that she was confident that Nigeria’s digital literacy would take a new turn with the establishment of the school in the country.

“We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they would become much more prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space; because I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities, from my experience it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted,” she said.

Marcikic also stated the establishment of the school in Nigeria provides investment opportunities for small businesses, which also offers chances of making high returns.

“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school here to sell the franchise to other single units. So we are also searching for partners because this one is for small-sized businesses.

“After all, we do not have too many staff, it is not a big investment, so it also an investment opportunity for small businesses, the returns of the investment is very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training. They get the proper training in our franchise,” she explained.

The school uses a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users, Marcikic said.