Greensprings student wins the ‘National African American Recognition Programme’

Toluwalope Semowo, a student of Greensprings School Lagos, has emerged winner of the National African American Recognition Programme for excellent academic achievement.

Semowo, who scored 720/800 in English Language examination of SAT, a standardised test widely used for college admissions in the United States, also emerged in the 90th percentile of this year’s SAT examination.

David Coleman, chief executive officer of the College Board, the organisation that administers standardised entrance examinations into colleges and universities in the United State of America, said the organisation is proud of the achievement of Toluwalope Semowo.

“We are extremely proud of all you have accomplished and to honour you as part of the National African American Recognition Programme. We are hopeful this programme helps you on your path to college. On behalf of the College Board, I celebrate your success and the brightness of all that is ahead, says Coleman in a congratulatory message to Semowo.

While answering questions on the secrets to scoring the high mark and emerging as one of the top scorers in all the SAT papers, Semowo attributed his performance to the system by which his boarding school is run.

Read Also: Greensprings School counsels parents on impact of social media on children

“I graduated with class-of-2021, and there is no secret to this academic feat other than my learning experience at Greensprings School. The school’s hostel environment taught me time management and how to structure my studies. All the series of learning techniques helped me while preparing for the SAT and Advanced Placement (AP) examinations for English,” he said.

He lauded his teacher Abiodun Badmus for making him and other students realise the importance of constant revision to gaining understanding, as opposed to cramming a week before the examination.

The College Board functions as the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) for colleges and universities in the United State of America. The National African American Recognition Programme was designed to honour talented African Americans who perform exceptionally in SAT or Advanced Placement (AP) Examinations. Recipients of this award are eligible for admission on scholarships from top American colleges and universities.