Governors’ forum, NewGlobe move to improve basic education

NewGlobe, an education expert and a global leader in learning has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in a move to improve basic education across the country.

The aim of the MOU is to establish a formal relationship between NewGlobe and the NGF to support sub-national members in implementing transformative educational reforms and policies through the educational subcommittees.

The MoU is expected to achieve significant progress in the transformation of education across all 36 states in Nigeria.

The ground-breaking partnership was forged on the heels of the organisation’s participation in the 2023 Induction Programme for newly elected and re-elected governors with the aim to catalyse transformational reforms and policies in the realm of education.

Asishana Okauru, director general of the NGF, speaking during the MoU signing acknowledged the celebrated successes of NewGlobe’s proprietary methodology and reform.

Okauru welcomes the partnership with the organisation at a point in time he noted that states ought to be prioritising and investing in education.

“The NGF will work with NewGlobe under this MoU to ensure education, particularly improving learning is among the foremost objectives of state governments because this is a critical sector at a critical time for Nigeria,” Okauru said.

Akin-Olusoji Akinyele, group managing director at NewGlobe responding to Asishana Okauru, praised the NGF for contributions to Nigerian democracy through the giant strides achieved driving cohesion among states, healthy competition, peer review and learning as well as growth in governance capacity building.

Read also: FG moves to align Nigeria’s education system with global peers

He further stated that NewGlobe’s aim is to democratise quality education for all children in Nigeria through a methodology proven to improve learning outcomes both internationally as well as locally with transformation successes recorded in Edo, Lagos, Kwara, and Bayelsa public schools respectively.

“NewGlobe through this MOU will be the education resource partner of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, bringing our technical expertise in education to the benefit of all states in Nigeria,” Akinyele said.

With a commitment to expanding basic education reforms across Nigeria beyond the states where NewGlobe currently operates such as Edo, Lagos, Kwara, and Bayelsa, the MoU heralds a new era of educational progress in the nation.

Established in 1999, following a multi-party conference attended by all 36 democratically elected state governors of Nigeria, the NGF stands as a non-partisan association uniting the elected governors of all 36 states in Nigeria.

Its core mission is to foster unity, promote good governance, enhance mutual understanding and cooperation among states, and establish a healthy and productive relationship between the states and other levels of government.

NewGlobe is an education expert and a global leader in learning with a mission to ensure all education systems are inclusive, equitable & transformative.

It supports visionary governments to transform public education systems, the cornerstone of a prosperous, equitable, and peaceful society.

It holistic systemic approach has proven effective in improving learning outcomes across various socioeconomic backgrounds, aligning with the broader vision of education as an engine for accelerated and equitable economic growth.