Governing council sacks UNILAG’s vice chancellor over gross misconduct, abuse of office
The governing council of the University of Lagos has announced the sack of Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice chancellor of the university, over what it termed serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office.
The decision to remove the vice chancellor was reached at an emergency meeting of the council held on Wednesday at the National Universities Commission’s Conference Hall, Abuja.
Details later