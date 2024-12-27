GetBundi Education Technology graduates 1,000 women in TechSis 2024 programme

One thousand women have graduated in Web Development and Data Analytics in the second cohort of GetBundi Education Technology’s TechSis programme.

The TechSis 2024 cohort, who were onboarded to the programme in July, graduated at an event held onsite and virtually on December 14, 2024. While 500 women focused on Data Analytics, the other 500 focused on Web Development.

In his remarks at the event, Osita Oparaugo, founder of GetBundi Education Technology, explained that TechSis, which held its first edition in 2023, is an initiative of GetBundi Education Foundation to support women’s education in tech for free.

“Initially training 500 women, we proudly announced plans to expand, training 1,000 women in Web Development and Data Analytics during TechSis 2024,” Oparaugo said.

“Our team embarked on this mission early, and within a mere 14 days of announcing the TechSis 2024 application, we received an overwhelming response of nearly 10,000 applications. We persevered despite facing challenges with sponsors withdrawing due to a tough business environment.

“Eventually, after rigorous vetting, we selected 1,000 women to participate, with 500 focusing on Data Analytics and 500 on Web Development,” he said.

Oparaugo said that the enthusiasm of aspiring learners and many inquiries about the program’s commencement forced him to make a personal sacrifice by selling one of his cars to fund part of the initiative.

“With the generous support of an anonymous Jewish friend, we successfully certified 167 women in data analytics,” he said.

He thanked God for enabling him to carry out the endeavour, as well as former Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who chaired the onboarding ceremony of the TechSis 2024 cohort, the GetBundi global ambassador Amanda Kasmira Brown, Prof Florence Emenalo, and the fantastic GetBundi team.

“To empower more women in Africa, we must make more women entrepreneurs,” Oparaugo said.

In her address of welcome at the graduation ceremony, Juliet Ijei, course coordinator, praised the hard work, dedication, and perseverance that the graduates demonstrated throughout their program.

“They have spent countless hours learning, practicing, and honing their skills in the latest digital technologies,” she said.

GetBundi’s digital skills and tech program, Ijei noted, is designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Our curriculum is carefully crafted to provide students with hands-on experience in coding, data analysis, cybersecurity, web development, digital marketing, and more,” she said.

“Throughout their journey, our graduates have been supported by our experienced faculty, industry experts, and mentors. They have also had the opportunity to work on real-world projects, collaborate with peers, and develop essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.

“As they graduate today, our students are well-prepared to take on the challenges of the digital world. They are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to pursue exciting careers in tech, innovate and disrupt industries, and make a meaningful impact in their communities,” she said.

Speaking directly to the graduating students, Ijei urged them never to stop learning and exploring new technologies; be curious, bold, and open to new opportunities; use their skills and knowledge to make a positive impact in Nigeria and the world, and stay connected with their peers and mentors and continue to support and inspire each other.

“To continue learning and perfect your professional skills, please register with us at GetBundi, and we will surely give you discounted rates. GetBundi is pioneering innovative Digital Skill training and creating platforms for job hunting, especially for international jobs,” she said.

She urged the graduates to spread the good news about GetBundi as they have become GetBundi ambassadors wherever they find themselves.

The students were grouped for their project and Group 17, led by Janet James, won the Best Group Project. Zinnat Ayodele collected the winning prize on behalf of the group. Cynthia Iheme won the Most Punctual while Chioma Nnaji emerged as the Best Student.

Speaking at the event, Chioma Nnaji, who was also the Valedictorian, thanked GetBundi for such an amazing opportunity.

Narrating her journey, Nnaji said when she first heard about the TechSis program, and that it was going to be free, it sounded too good to be true. Then came the onboarding and the former female Vice President of Liberia was on hand to give the keynote address. That was when she knew that GetBundi meant business and she had to grab the opportunity and run with it.

“I made a personal commitment to make the best out of the opportunity and today, I am rewarded with not only the skill but the award and internship opportunity with GetBundi,” she said.

Nnaji thanked Bankole Abdullah, the tutor, whom she described as simply the best. She also thanked her cohort and most especially those in her project group whom, she said, put in their best though they did not win the Best Group Project.

Now in its second year, TechSis seeks to bridge the digital gender divide in Africa by upskilling many African women with various digital skill sets to fuel inclusivity, innovation, and prosperity for the continent. In 2023, TechSis focused on Coding, while TechSis 2024 focused on Web Development and Data Analytics.

