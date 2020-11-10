G/ASUU Crisis: Emir of Ilorin, others sue for quick resolution

The call for quick resolution of the lingering ASUUFederal Government crisis topped issues and requests made by people of Kwara State.

The people, who frowned at the unending friction and disagreement between the federal government and the university lecturers in the nation’s public tertiary institutions, said that, among other inconveniences, idleness created by the eight-month ASUU strike had made Nigerian youth to be ready tools in hands of trouble makers.

Leading the agitators include the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, chairman of the University of Ilorin chapter of the ASUU, Moyo Ajao (Prof), president, Kwara State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students ( NANS), Azeez Jaji, among others like parents and professional associations.

Speaking at a town hall meeting, convened by Lai Mohammed, Minister for Information and Culture, held recently in Ilorin the Kwara State capital, the traditional ruler, who described the lingering strike action as “irritating”, saying that children and wards of the poor parents in the country are mostly suffering the effect of the disagreement between the lecturers and the federal government.

“The issue of the ASUU strike is highly irritating. The poor parents in the country are those who have children in these public universities. They are the ones who suffer a negative effect of the unending ASUU strike. It’s only the rich that can send their children to private tertiary institutions or abroad for studies. So, I urge the government to look into the issue and resolve it as quickly as possible. Enough is enough. It’s no longer palatable,” said Emir of Ilorin.

Also speaking, Moyo Ajao (Prof), the ASUU chairman, University of Ilorin, accused the federal government of discouraging negotiation with the ASUU leadership.

The university don, who accused the federal government of using hunger and starvation to fight striking lecturers, said that government had refused to pay their salary in the past eight months.

Ajao appealed to the government to be more committed to education and youth development of the Nigerian youth.

Also, members of the NANS, who came into the hall singing solidarity song, echoed what the monarch and the lecturer said, calling for immediate and quick resolution of the strike action.

Other issues raised during the town hall meeting include continued border closure, women development, youth empowerment, infrastructural development, etc.