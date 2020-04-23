Foundation seeks investment in remote learning approach

With schools closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, school systems around the world are forced to innovate or re-adopt old solutions to new problems. Educators, parents, and students are learning to think critically, problem-solve, be creative and collaborate.

Remote learning is in! Education authorities in digitally advanced economies have been able to take schools online. Using tablets, laptops, other mobile devices and internet connectivity, students can take lessons, post virtual notes, share ideas, do individual work, group work and confer with teachers when needed.

Bunmi Adedayo Foundation, an educational development organisation observes that reliance on technology for education is bringing other problems to the fore for children from disadvantaged homes and economies. As individuals growing up in the digital age, primary school-aged children are expected to be “digital natives” but there is an existing “digital divide” created by agelong economic and social inequities.

The foundation opines that this “digital divide” manifests when children in public primary schools who lack digital devices, reliable internet connection and digital skills are completely cut off from learning or access to quality educational content. For children whose families can afford educational technology, there is still a need for parents to spend time helping their children learn online.

According to BAF, has sets in motion works to reduce this sharp digital gap between children from privileged homes and their peers in public or low-income private primary schools by driving ICT infrastructure and training projects for teachers and pupils.

BAF also seeks to improve teacher ICT skills and capacity through the BAF Learning Management System (LMS); an online platform featuring self-paced teacher training courses. The BAF LMS online courses were developed by world-class education experts taking the peculiarities of the Nigerian system and environment into due consideration.

At the moment, various state governments including those of Lagos, Edo, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo, and Ondo states have introduced educational TV and radio programmes for students during the school shutdown.

Mass media for education is not a new application but is a low-cost alternative to online learning that bypasses some of the stated digital access issues to bring much needed educational engagement to children at home.

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB) makes basic literacy and numeracy lessons available for children through its Interactive Radio Instruction Programmes for Pupils in Public Primary Schools. The radio classes which targets pupils in primary 1-6 runs on Radio Lagos107.5 FM and Eko FM 89.7 from 9 am-1 pm on Mondays through Thursdays.

While BAF commends Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and other state boards for this initiative, we also encourage parents and pupils from low-income private primary schools who may not have access to online learning resources to take advantage of these radio school programmes during this lockdown period.

No matter your remote learning medium of choice (radio, TV, online), your child’s educational endeavour is likely to be more productive if you can limit distractions, create a clear-cut space and routine for home-schooling.