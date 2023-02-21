First time ever, eight women lead Nigerian public universities

The appointment of Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye as the first substantive vice chancellor of the newly established Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe campuses brings the number of current female vice-chancellors in public universities to eight.

This is the first ever in the history of Africa’s largest economy that eight female vice-chancellors are in charge of tertiary institutions’ administration, development experts say signals a positive shift in university administration.

Folasade Ogunsola had earlier been appointed as the first female and 13th vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) which brought the number to seven, before the appointment of Lafiaji-Okuneye.

Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology was appointed as the first female and 13th substantive vice-chancellor of UNILAG on Friday, October 7, 2022.

This comes barely a year after the appointment of Ibiyemi Bello, as the first female and 9th substantive vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

Other women leading public universities include Lillian Salami, appointed vice chancellor of the University of Benin, on December 2, 2019 and Florence Obi, the first female and 11th substantive vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) appointed on December 1, 2020.

Nnenna Oti, the first female and 8th substantive vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri in Imo State.

Some analysts see this as a positive trend.

Oyintonyo Michael-Olomu, a senior lecturer at the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State, said this is so considering that elevation in the academics is based on merit “unlike other works of life where ‘godfatherism’ and all outweighs merits,” she said.

Also, Tayo George, the head of the Sociology Department at Covenant University, Ota in Ogun State, said to me that “women have what it takes to contribute to the socio-economic development of our dear nation Nigeria if given the enabling environment and opportunity.”

Nyaluaziba Samuel- Itesi, a female lecturer at Federal University Otuoke said the development portrays that female academia can also aspire to be at the helm of affairs even at prestigious institutions such as the University of Lagos.

“This is because women have proven to be better leaders. For example, in Nigeria we have had several women who have been managing directors of banks as well as several parastatals of government who have done exceptionally well,” she noted.

Prior to the recent spate of appointments, Grace Alele-Williams, in 1985 was appointed the first Nigerian female vice-chancellor at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

A professor of Mathematics, she was credited with reducing cult violence, improving infrastructure, and addressing deep disaffection of the school management by students which had led to striking actions.

Some of the newly appointed female vice-chancellors in Federal Universities are working hard to leave a legacy.

Since assuming office, Salami who heads the University of Benin has effectively addressed the lack of electricity and water in the school, poor students’ welfare, and bad roads.

On her assumption of office, Oti, vice chancellor of Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri in Imo State has ensured that the lost and stolen university’s vast expanse of land was fully recovered and fenced and restored electricity on the school campus.

Adenike Oladiji assumed office as the first female vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA). Her appointment was ratified by the governing council of the institution at its special meeting held on May 13, 2022.

Kaletapwa Farauta was appointed the vice chancellor of Adamawa State University in February 2020.

South Africa, the African country with the closest number of female vice-chancellors in 2020 had only four women vice-chancellors at its 26 universities.