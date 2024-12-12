FG’s national policy to combat bullying in schools

The federal government has announced plans to develop a national policy to address bullying in schools as part of broader efforts to improve the nation’s educational system.

Maruf Tunji Alausa, minister of education, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Alausa said the Federal Ministry of Education had held its first meeting with the principals of federal unity Clcolleges. The meeting, he said, was an opportunity to engage with the school leaders and discuss key issues in education.

“We wanted to meet with the principals in person to talk about the importance of education and how they are responsible for educating children for the future. Education is what provides value, freedom, and a future for the children,” he said.

According to him, the meeting focused on several key areas, including discipline, governance, and improving the quality of education.

“We talked about the importance of discipline, not only among students but also among principals, teachers, and parents who need to abide by the rules and regulations of our schools.”

Aluasa further stated that the government was committed to improving the welfare of teachers and students, as well as enhancing school infrastructure.

He reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on bullying, saying, “We as a government have zero tolerance for bullying. The Ministry, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s office, is working on developing a comprehensive national policy on bullying, which will be presented to the National Council of Education for adoption.”

The minister also pointed out that several existing laws, including the Safe Schools Act, are already in place to address bullying, and the new policy will build upon the legal frameworks.

“We are working with sub-national governments to ensure a unified, national approach to tackling bullying and maintaining discipline in schools,” he added.

Share