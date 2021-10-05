FG approves N75, 000 stipend for education undergraduate students

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N75, 000 as a stipend per semester for students undergoing degree programmes in Education across public universities in Nigeria.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, who announced this on Tuesday at the World Teachers’ Day celebration also said the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students will get N50,000 as a stipend per semester.

This, according to him is part of the deliberate effort of government to attract the best brains into the teaching profession.

Adamu whose speech was represented by Sonny Echono, permanent secretary, federal ministry of education, also informed that his ministry would collaborate with the states’ government to ensure automatic employment for the students on graduation.

He said: “Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75, 000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”

The minister also said his ministry will liaise with the 36 states Ministry of Education including the FCT Education Board, to award of N150, 000 bursary for undergraduates and N100, 000 only to NCE students:

“Beneficiaries must attend public institutions only and sign a bond to serve their State for five (5) years on graduation. The Fund would be sourced from UBEC, TETFund, and managed by the Federal Scholarship Board,” Adamu said.