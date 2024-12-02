FG advocates education, skills acquisition for women in detention

Suwaiba Ahmad, minister of state for education, has emphasised the critical role of education and skills acquisition in rehabilitating women in detention.

Speaking at the Women in Detention Workshop held in Abuja on Monday, she called for greater efforts to ensure the dignity, support, and opportunities necessary to help these women rebuild their lives.

In her address, Ahmad highlighted education as a transformative tool that offers hope and reintegration for incarcerated women.

“Education is not merely a tool for personal development but a lifeline that can open doors to independence and self-reliance,” she said.

She underscored the dual importance of formal education, which equips women with literacy and numeracy skills, and informal education, which focuses on vocational training and entrepreneurial competencies.

The mqinister noted that many women in detention face significant economic and social challenges that often lead to repeated cycles of criminal behavior. “Skills acquisition is essential for economic empowerment and reintegration.

“By equipping women with marketable skills, we not only empower them but also strengthen their families and communities,” she stated.

Ahmad called for a holistic approach to rehabilitation, stressing the need to address the unique challenges faced by women in detention, including trauma, healthcare, and family connections.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to gender-sensitive rehabilitation programmes, which align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Rehabilitation must encompass physical and mental health, family support systems, and social reintegration. It is an investment in humanity, not an act of charity,” the minister said.

She also urged individuals and organisations to support correctional education programmes tailored to the needs of women, emphasising that these initiatives should promote both immediate rehabilitation and long-term reintegration into society.

Ahmad commended the organisers of the workshop for fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, adding that the event marked an important step toward empowering women in detention.

“Let us continue to advocate for policies and partnerships that enable these women to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to society,” she noted.

Uju Agomah, the CEO of PRAWA, shared the origins of the organisation, tracing its roots back to her youth service in Ondo State.

It was during this time that she conducted research on the socio-demographic characteristics of people in detention, which exposed the urgent need for society to address the plight of those incarcerated.

According to her, this realization, combined with her studies in criminology at Cambridge, spurred her to establish PRAWA—Nigeria’s first independent organization dedicated to prison reform, research, and advocacy.

“We needed an organization that could not only conduct research but also advocate for change, build capacity, and address the root issues affecting those in detention,” Agomah explained.

She noted that PRAWA is working closely with Nigerian universities, including the University of Lagos, University of Abuja, and several others, to introduce paralegal training programs that will empower students to assist in legal and human rights efforts within the criminal justice system.

These institutions, Agomah emphasised, play a critical role in enhancing the capacity of the next generation of human rights professionals.

“A key aspect of the ongoing initiatives is the focus on vocational workshops and agricultural centers within correctional facilities, aiming to improve inmates’ productivity and provide a pathway to reintegration into society.

“The organisation is also highlighting the specific needs of women in custody, advocating for rehabilitation strategies tailored to their unique challenges.

A highlight of the anniversary celebration will be a one-week exhibition showcasing products created by current and former inmates, as well as those affected by torture and youth at risk.

These products, made in various correctional centers across the country, underscore the potential for rehabilitation and reintegration through skills development.

