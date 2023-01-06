UK information center hosts webinar on WAEC’s digital certificate

ENIC, a United Kingdom (UK) recognised leading information service agency in conjunction with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is hosting a free webinar for the general public on the council’s newly introduced digital certificate.

According to WAEC, the free webinar slated for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 by 10:00hrs UK time is part of the firm’s efforts to deepen public awareness about the newly introduced digital certificate platform for Nigeria and also to educate stakeholders about its use.

Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, the council’s head of national office in Nigeria will be providing an overview of the WAEC digital certificate platform among other things during the online session.

Besides, the free webinar will also give room for discussions about the future of student mobility from West Africa. It will also demonstrate how the platform can be used by students, higher education institutions, and third-party providers, as well as offer an opportunity to ask questions of members of WAEC and ENIC.

Areghan said while speaking about the uniqueness of the fresh milestone of the institution that the digitalisation of certificates is being implemented to streamline the issuance and verification of certificates from all over the world, adding that with the advent of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), there is a need to integrate technology with students’ lifestyles.

Interestingly, about 30 million certificate holders who had taken the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as far back as 1970 till date, will be able to access and share the original copies of their digital certificates from anywhere in the world, and the platform has also solved the problem of delay, doubt and faking.

Recall that WAEC officially launched its digital certificate on October 20, 2022 and assured stakeholders that the platform could be used to recover candidates’ forgotten/lost examination numbers.

It also described it as a one-stop shop for access and validation of certificates, whereby issues of result alteration would permanently cease to exist.

ENIC affirmed on its official website that it is the designated UK national agency for the recognition and comparison of international qualifications and skills. They perform this official function on behalf of the UK government.

The agency is also operating under contract to the Department for Education (DfE), UK ENIC serves as the UK’s information point on the recognition of overseas qualifications.

They also provide the only official source of information on international education systems and qualifications attained from outside the UK, as prescribed by the Lisbon Recognition Convention, and are part of the European Network of Information Centres (ENICs) and the wider ENIC-NARIC network.

Its services have been developed to ensure that the skills, competencies, and qualifications of those coming to the UK to work, study, practice, or settle are recognised at the appropriate level.

The agency also supports every university in the UK, all colleges that admit international students, employers, professional bodies, UK Government departments, and immigration advisers to understand more about educational, vocational, and professional systems outside the UK.

Information from veracitydesk.com.ng states that an open invitation has been electronically sent out to the general public on how to register for the free webinar before the scheduled January 2023 meeting date.

Interested participants who will want to be part of the webinar are advised to find out more and register to attend by visiting ENIC website for more information.