elev8 education partners Amazon Web Services in tech skills training for Nigeria, Rwanda

The elev8 education, a global digital skilling, and transformative education platform is partnering the Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver cloud computing skills training to organisations and learners in Nigeria and Rwanda.

The training programme which is tailored to achieve the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) agenda of achieving a 30percent increase in cloud adoption by 2024 according to Nigeria’s Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) goal will be developed and maintained by AWS.

Elemi Ani, the global head of solutions, design, and digital transformation at elev8, commenting on working together with AWS, said, “As the future of work progresses, the cloud has proven to be a vital online technology. When it comes to cloud adoption, infrastructure, and development, the cloud computing market has been on a rapid upward trajectory since the beginning of the pandemic. This has made it critical to bring best practices and training to our partners and clients throughout Africa. With the support of AWS, we will bridge the gap and ensure that we help businesses improve how they operate, store, and access data while maintaining a high level of security.”

According to Maureen Lonergan, the vice-president of AWS training and certification, “Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business.

“There is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS cloud skills. AWS training and certification, along with our AWS training partners like elev8, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices and helps learners prepare for AWS certification exams to advance their careers and transform their organizations.”

elev8 is committed to making a positive social impact on the communities we work with. In partnership with governments, enterprises, and leading technology companies, elev8 delivers transformative digital skilling and education programs that provide workers with the essential digital skills to be successful in technology roles.

Many companies have accelerated their digital transformation plans this year; however, innovation and security remain a top challenge and priority.

elev8 is working with AWS to help learners and organizations navigate and adapt to the ever-changing landscape and create meaningful change by responding to evolving work requirements by reskilling and upskilling employees.

As cloud technologies continue to help organisations transform their businesses rapidly, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand.

According to Global Knowledge, a 90percent of IT managers have a plan to address the skills gap, and a 56percent believe the answer is training existing staff.

Moreover, the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) research 2021 report shows that 93percentof organisations say supporting AWS certification improves team recruitment, and a 96percent agree their decision to certify cloud-focused staff on AWS has improved retention. elev8 operates as an AWS Training Partner in Nigeria and Rwanda.