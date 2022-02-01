EKOEXCEL geared towards pupils, teachers’ global competitiveness- Alawiye King

Wahab Alawiye-King, the executive chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board Lagos State (LASUBEB) has disclosed that the goal of EKOEXCEL initiative of the state is to make the pupils and teachers global competitive.

Alawiye-King made this known on Tuesday, February 1, during a media briefing in commemoration of the two years anniversary of EKOEXCEL programme in Lagos State held at the conference hall of LASUBEB Maryland office.

The LASUBEB boss disclosed that within the two years of operation, the EKOEXCEL initiative has achieved its main objective which is to bring about a transformational education system that is tailored to leverage technology.

“LASUBEB through the EKOEXCEL initiative has succeeded in establishing a pupil’s sensitive and teachers engaging approach to learning and teaching in the state. This takes cognizance of the visual, auditory, and kinesthetic that embedded in the emotional, intellectual and psychomotor learning designs. Our classrooms are more equipped to meet the needs of being more engaging and interactive,” he said.

The executive secretary noted that about 400,000 pupils out of the 1,017 schools in the state have benefitted from the programme in the space of two years. According to Alawiye-King, this was made possible because of the belief of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in national development in concomitant with self and personal development through skills acquisition that are 21st century compliant.

“Education is the only weapon to change the world. And to change the world, it is best to start with the young minds, that is the reason Lagos State started this program with the basic education sector. And to get the best of the young minds in this contemporary setting, there is a great need for integrated and incorporation of modern technology in teaching and learning at the grassroots,” he noted.

He highlighted teachers’ empowerment to meet the current realities of the technology-driven ecosystem of teaching and learning as the major challenge faced by the board in executing the goals of the initiative.

Speaking on the place of the physically challenged children in the EKOEXCEL initiative, Alawiye-King stated that LASUBEB has provided 31 inclusive units where learning and teaching are made possible for them.

“EKOEXCEL is accommodating, and schools are made to be all-inclusive; just as the mantra of LASUBEB states “Leaving no child behind.., we are working with various organizations to ensure that all children, even the special children are integrated,” he explained.

Alawiye-King explained that the operation zero tolerance of Lagos State was initiated based on disturbing news of out-of-children in the state.

“The Project Zero Initiative was put in place to help mitigate against the menace of out-of –school children in the state. And to drive this initiative home, the state is providing uniforms, books, etc for pupils in public schools. Education is free in Lagos State,” he emphasised.

To guide against allegations of extortions from various public schools administrators, the LASUBEB executive chairman pointed out that the board has been soliciting for community collaboration, and had even gone as far as engaging the School Management Committee and parents forum to ensure nobody is victimised.

He reiterated that the zero project goal is to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.

“As at now 136 out-of-school children from Makoko has been integrated into Lagos State public schools,” Alawiye-King stated.