Eight Oyo students get awards for outstanding performance in mathematics competition

The Oyo State Government on Thursday honoured eight students of Primary, junior, and senior secondary schools with various awards for their outstanding performances at the just concluded 2021 Nigeria National Mathematics and Olympiad competition.

At the awards ceremony held in Ibadan, Oyo State, Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, commended the young awardees for their brilliant performances at the just concluded competition held in Kano State.

She noted that the Students who represented Oyo State in the Primary, Junior, and Secondary categories at the competition have set unprecedented records and kept the flag of the State Flying.

At the competition, Oladunni Success and Olarinde Pleasant, won the first prize in the Primary category respectively.

Also, Ibrahim Muhammed, Ajamu Caleb, won second positions for the Junior category, while Adeeko Toluwanimi and Aina Samuel won Second positions in the Senior category respectively.

In addition, Oladunni Success and Adeeko Toluwani, won the second position in the Written Olympiad Competition for the Primary and Senior category, with Aina Boluwatife won the third position in the Junior category.

Adeosun who noted that the Oyo State Government recognises the students as champions, said, “Oyo state young ambassadors performed excellently well by wining through all categories of the Mathematics competition. Several schools in the thirty-six states of Nigeria participated in the competition, where the Oyo state representatives gained ascendency over their counterparts from other States”.

While Adeosun appreciated the parents and principals of schools for their support, she commended the students and encouraged them to maintain the spirit of hard work in their future endeavours.

She also reiterated Oyo State Government’s commitment to training teachers to improve the learning outcome in schools and to continue sponsoring educational programmes in the State.

The Oyo State Scribe noted that before the emergence of the present administration, Oyo State was rated number twenty-seven (27) among thirty-six states of the Federation in external examination.

She however said that as a result of the good interventions and commitment of the present administration, Oyo state is now rated number eleven (11), and hoping for better excellent performance in the education sector.

In another development, Akinade Alamu, executive chairman, Teaching Service Commission, has cautioned candidates sitting for the ongoing school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) nationwide to shun all forms of malpractice.

Speaking during an inspection of schools in the State, Alamu said the State Government wishes students in the State well in the ongoing examination, reiterating Oyo State Government’s commitment to promoting education in the state.