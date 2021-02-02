Educationist lauds students’ performance in external examination despite unprecedented challenges

Adeshina Okunubi, principal of Rainbow College Boarding School, Ogun State has commended the hard work and dedication to excellence of the class of 2020 despite being faced with the most extraordinary pressures and unprecedented challenges in their years of study.

He observed that despite the turbulent disruptions to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to the COVID-19 upheaval, the class of 2020 achieved 100 percent A1-C6 pass in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English and Mathematics as well as a phenomenal 81 percent Distinction (A1-B3) in all subjects.

“Our students also achieved 100 percent A1-C6 in Chemistry, Physics and Further Mathematics and 96 percent A1-C6 in Mathematics and Biology”.

Okunubi stated that the outbreak of COVID-19 revolutionised learning and birthed the adaptation of the borderless classroom system at Rainbow College to ensure students have access to quality and timely educational resources during and beyond the pandemic.

He further noted that school management is incredibly proud of this set of graduating class who faced Ebola virus in JSS1, COVID-19 in SS3), but still came out outstanding results.

“We applaud our top-performing students; Fortunate Ezenwa-7a1s; Abdulmalik Umar-6 A1s; Chisom V. Ahanonu- 6A1s; Jordan Iheaku6A1s; Oluwatosin Adeyole6A1s; Sammie Okodaso-6a1s; Temilade Adeyemo-6a1s; Tobechukwu Aniagboso-6a1s;

Adeyemo Ademola-6a1s and Nwokoma Kelechi-6a1s” Okunubi said

He lauded the efforts of the teachers who go above and beyond to ensure the students are exceptional in every way, nurturing them to become leaders of their generation.

The principal further congratulated all the parents who trusted the school in the last six years and called for their continued support to preserve Rainbow College’s rich history and superb track record of exceptional achievement. Noting that the school management will continue to reward the trust and loyalty with excellence no matter the prevailing circumstances.

“To the class of 2019/2020, we are confident in your ability to do and be the best, we can’t wait to see you make your mark in the world”, Okunubi said.