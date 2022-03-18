Education in Ireland to promote study abroad for Nigerians

Education in Ireland, a government agency that supports Irish education institutions in key African countries, is set to hold its annual education fair on March 26, 2022.

The annual event welcomes students looking to go abroad for an undergraduate study or to obtain a postgraduate degree.

According to Roseline Balogun of Education in Ireland, since Covid-19 and physical events were restricted, the virtual fair was introduced to bridge the gap in meeting physically with international representatives of universities in Ireland.This event allows the student to discuss application procedure and the requirements.

“It is an annual event where students get to speak with representatives of the different Irish institutions and colleges. We also provide the student with adequate information and guide him/herand ensure that their dream of studying in Ireland is fulfilled,” Balogun stated.

Ireland is a great destination because it gives students a very competitive advantage with over 5,000 internationally recognized, quality courses available. It is a safe and tolerant place to live and ranks consistently in the world’s top 20 countries for quality of life, peace and human development.

Studying in Ireland gives a great start to a successful career because the curriculum is based on industry requirements, and there are work experience opportunities/ internships with some of the world’s most recognized brands and industry leaders. The Irish economy is diverse, vibrant and strong – in the pandemic year 2020 it was the only EU country to grow economically. Moreover, Ireland offers up to 2-years post-study work visas.

On the day of the virtual event, students can log into the platform where he/she is welcomed to the lobby and thereafter will see the booths of the different institutions.

“The student can click the booth to enter and have a chat with the representatives available. You will be invited to a video chat or an audio chat by the representatives if you wish. This video guide makes it easy to understand the platform: https://youtu.be/EmFT_kNxQT0,”

“The event is free but requires registration through this link:https://educationinireland.africa/fairs after which an email will be sent to an individual’s registered email address,” MsBalogun further said, “we look forward to welcoming students and give them all the information they require about studying in Ireland”.