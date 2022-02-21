EdoBEST maps strategy for child protection

Ozavize E. Salami, executive chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) has said that child protection is a core part of the EdoBEST programme whether in primary or junior secondary schools.

Salami made the disclosure in Benin City at a media parley organised to sensitise the public about developments at Edo SUBEB. The education board is currently running a 10-day training programme for junior secondary school principals and teachers with the aim of preparing them for the full commencement of EdoBEST 2.0.

“Children spend a lot of time with us in school. Their protection is, therefore, our responsibility. We take the issue of child abuse very seriously,” Salami said.

She also noted that stringent measures have been put in place to safeguard education and ensure that students learn in a conducive environment.

Speaking on the steps that have been taken to forestall abuse in and out of schools, she noted that each EdoBEST training session is devoted to child protection and safeguarding techniques.

This not only amplifies the severity of child abuse and the importance of child protection but also cautions teachers while encouraging them to be on the lookout for signs of abuse among pupils.

According to UNICEF, abuses in all their forms are a daily reality for many Nigerian children and only a fraction ever receive help. Six out of every ten children experience some form of violence, one in four girls and 10 percent of boys have been victims of sexual violence. Of the children who reported violence, fewer than 5 out of 100 received any form of support.

Highlighting other measures adopted by EdoBEST to stop child abuse, the Edo SUBEB chairman noted that the board is making deliberate efforts to educate the children on the need to open when abused.

“We are raising the consciousness of children about abuse so that they know it is okay to report. We are trying to take away the stigma that is associated with children thinking they have done something wrong and should not speak up,” she stated.

In this direction, the board has launched a state-wide sensitization campaign to encourage child protection. Additionally, under EdoBEST 2.0, the curriculum has been reviewed to include active anti-Gender Based Violence clubs as an extracurricular activity to educate children and parents on the importance of child protection both at home and in school.

UNICEF notes that the drivers of violence against children are rooted in social norms, including around the use of violent discipline, violence against women all of which increase children’s vulnerability.

The chairman stated that beyond the school environment, society also has a part to play in protecting children. She noted that public education on the issue of child protection is a priority for the board.