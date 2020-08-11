COVID-19 pandemic : Caleb, Ajayi Crowther Varsities to refund students’ accommodation fees

Two private universities in Nigeria – Caleb University, Imota – Lagos and Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo in Oyo State have said that their institutions will reimburse the accommodation fees for the second semester to students that had earlier paid for hostel facilities.

The vice-chancellors of these universities in separate statements obtained by BusinessDay in Lagos stated that the institutions had to take the decision since students did not stay on campus due to school closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

The vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Nosa Owens-Ibie (Prof), said that students were asked to stop paying when it became apparent that they would not resume for the second semester physically due to the pandemic.

He said, “Although the University had anticipated physical resumption during the semester, delay in resumption has led to the institution advising students who paid accommodation fees of the option of carrying such component of the fees forward or getting a refund.

“All students were however allowed to register for courses on the portal during the semester irrespective of fees status while those unable to pay fees due to COVID-19 challenges have been given access to the university’s e-learning platform. ”

Similarly, the vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Dapo Asaju (Prof), in a letter titled, ” From the vice Chancellor, ‘ to parents and students, said that the students would only be charged the prorated amount of rent for the few weeks they used the hotels before the University was shut.

Asaju who is also a bishop of the Anglican Church said, “In case of the truncated second semester, we shall charge students only the prorated amount of rent for the few weeks they used the hostel before the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Those who had paid for the full semester will have the excess credited to their hostel fee account by Bursary department against the next session. We do not owe the owners of hostels any money. We have remitted all their dues, amounting to almost N100million per session. ‘

He announced the commencement of the university’s second-semester examination, which he said would begin on August 10, 2020, adding that the University had acquired its own dedicated server which has a large capacity.

He explained that the capacity “Is so large that when 2000 students logged on, there was no congestion as they used only two percent of the capacity.”

According to him, the second-semester examination will be conducted using the online model. He further explained that the exam would be a combination of objective tests and essay formats.

“Law students will write their examinations at various centres in the country as earlier planned. Theirs will be fully essay type and it will be invigilated by our teaching staff at the chosen centres.