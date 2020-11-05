COVID-19: Nursery Schools in Delta to reopen November 9

Pressure from parents of Nursery school pupils and private school owners in Delta State may have caused the state government to consider reopening of Nursery Schools across the state, to commence the 2020/2021 academic session starting from Monday, November 9, 2O20.

This is against the initial date, January 2021 fixed for the resumption of the nursery classes.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has therefore approved the reopening of both private and public nursery schools across the state.

A statement on Thursday in Asaba, by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, revealed that the resumption was reviewed from the scheduled date of January 2021 because of the straightening of the Corona Virus (Covid-19) curve and advice from the state Ministry of Health.

While stating that the calendar approved for the 2020/2021 academic session applies to the nursery schools, Ukah said that Covid-19 protocols applicable to schools have been sent to associations of private schools for onward transmission to all their members, all Heads of Public Primary Schools, and other relevant stakeholders.

He cautioned school heads in the state to take extra care in strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols considering the tender ages of children in nursery schools.

It would be recalled that parents whose children are in Nursery Schools had appealed to the state government to reverse its decision and allow their wards to resume classes as their siblings in primary schools.

Following the appeal, the government promised to discuss with stakeholders in the education industry to determine the possibility of reopening the schools before 2021.

BusinessDay reports that most working-class parents and those in businesses have been negatively impacted because they find it difficult to cope in terms of combining their day’s activities and caring for their children who ought to be in school.

A source in the Ministry also told BusinessDay that with the state government’s latest approval, no pupil is expected to be at home because of COVID-19. Whether KG 1-3 or Nursery, all pupils need to be in school, he said.