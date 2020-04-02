Coronavirus: WAEC offers e-learning option for candidates ahead of examination

West African Examinations Council in Nigeria has urged candidates for the 2020 examination to take advantage of the rich resources provided by its portals to keep themselves updated, pending the commencement of the examination.

This assurance is coming at a time when thousands of Nigerian students and the rest of the country anxiously await a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

The examination body in a statement signed by Demianus Ojijeogu, Head of public affairs, WAEC and made available to BusinessDay, says that while candidates eagerly await the end of COVID-19 and the resumption of normal activities in the country, they should take advantage of the rich resources such as the Chief Examiners’ Report.

According to Ojijeogu, “This portal gives a comprehensive analysis of candidates’ performance in all subjects, identifying their strengths and weaknesses, what they failed to do and what they should have done to perform better.

He noted that this report would help candidates who sat for previous WAEC examinations and performed below expectations., adding that it would also help candidates to avoid the errors that made others record below-average performance.

Ojijeogu disclosed that candidates can also make use of Interactive Portal (Waeckonnect.Com), which is another interactive information-sharing platform that allows the Council to effectively engage candidates before, during and after examinations.

“Candidates are advised to log on to the portal and avail themselves of this veritable tool for their examination success,” Ojijeogu added.

He further admonished candidates not to play around during this waiting period, but to study hard for the postponed examination, stating that a new timetable would be announced once normalcy is restored.