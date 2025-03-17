Adeyoyin Adesina, chief executive officer of Corona Schools’ Trust Council

Authorities of Corona Schools have hinged their successful 70 years of being in the business of imparting knowledge and molding young minds on good corporate governance, ethical practices and commercial principles.

From a single school in 1955, the highly rated academic institution has spread to eight locations, comprising nursery and primary schools, secondary schools, and a college of education with plans in the works to unveil a university in the immediate future.

For her leaders, this numerical growth doesn’t tell all of the story, as the brand has also recorded numerous achievements, immensely contributed to the Nigeria’s educational sector, impacted local communities, trained teachers, and awarded scholarships, among other feats.

“We have grown stronger than we were 69 years ago in terms of our contribution to the country’s educational space,” Adeyoyin Adesina, Chief Executive Officer, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, said on the sidelines of the just-concluded Educators’ Roundtable organized to commemorate the school’s 70th Anniversary celebration in Lagos.

To Adesina, a perfect blend of the school’s corporate governance structure, an articulate board of trustees, and a team of esteemed professionals as members of its governing board have continued to play a significant role in the institution’s ever-growing profile.

“As a non-profit organization, we have ploughed all of our profit back into the organization to ensure the sustainability of the brand, but also, more importantly, ensured we have impacted underserved communities, embarked on initiatives that have gotten out-of-school children off the street, and deepened collaboration and partnerships with all relevant stakeholders,” she further said.

Corroborating the CEO’s earlier comment on the school’s impact on the larger society, Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, said, “Corona is undoubtedly one of the best, but more importantly, they have approached education from a holistic perspective; hence, they don’t just offer excellent education, but they have also taken it a step further to instill leadership principles and traits in their students,” adding that this has resulted in the pedigree of students the school has churned out since inception.

Ogunsola, who also spoke on the event’s theme, ‘Re-Set: Global Perspectives on Educational Transformation, Lessons and Insights for Nigeria’s Future,’ explained that with technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting traditional learning processes, assessing knowledge from a human point of view has become a bit tricky.

“We need to begin to evaluate other skills that afford students the opportunity to apply knowledge to real-life scenarios,” she said, noting that even as educators, there was an urgent need for teachers to be up to speed with innovations in the technology space if they must effectively impart knowledge to the younger generation.

