Casio, SKLD Limited set to tackle distribution of substandard educational products

Determined to give retailers access to its genuine products in the Nigerian market, Casio, a manufacturer of scientific calculators, has partnered with SKLD Limited to expand the outlets for the sales of its products in Nigeria.

The partnership enables SKLD Limited to ensure customers have access to quality and reliable Casio calculators at a discounted rate to prevent the proliferation of substandard products.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Casio distributors conference in Lagos, Temilola Adepetun, managing director of SKLD Limited called for stiffer sanctions against peddlers of fake products to serve as a deterrent to others and improve the economy.

Adepetun, who expressed concern that the country has become a dumping ground for substandard products, called on the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to enforce the laws.

She also called on the government to end the importation of fake education materials into Nigeria.

She added that with the sale of fake calculators, students will be at the receiving end as the products will give wrong answers leading to failure in examinations.

On his part, Tayo Osiyemi, deputy managing director of SKLD Limited, said the conference will provide the avenue for distributors to meet with the Casio team directly and further strengthen the company’s commitment to the Nigerian market.

According to him, it will also strengthen the partnership for the access and distribution of original Casio calculators in Nigeria and stamp out fake and counterfeit educational products, especially fake calculators.

Osiyemi said with Nigeria being a viable market for Casio, it became necessary to create a platform like this to exchange ideas, adding that SKLD limited served as a bridge between Casio, resellers and distributors in Nigeria.

He said that beyond the sale of original Casio calculators, it is also very imperative to note that this is done to educate Nigerian students, adding that education is the bedrock of development.

“We also need to remember that our engagement with this particular product will go a long way in impacting a very fundamental component of our national development, which is the education system,” Osiyemi said.

Koichi Danjo, an education specialist at Casio in Japan, said part of the company’s strategy for the Nigerian market is to create more avenues for new direct outlets for the sales of genuine products.

According to him, Casio is also open to collaboration with the Ministry of Education in Nigeria to improve teachers’ and students’ skills through training.

On the need for students to use genuine calculators in school, Danjo said the company through technology is out to propose a new way of studying Mathematics with a scientific calculator in Nigeria.

Danjo said the result of a pilot project Casio embarked on with six schools in Lagos, revealed that the results of students using scientific calculators in the same subject were higher when compared to non-users of scientific calculators.